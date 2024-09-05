$34.3 Bn Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis by Type, Component, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Lending Platform Market Report by Type, Component, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital lending platform market size reached US$ 11.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 34.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during 2023-2032. Collaborations with other fintech services to create a more comprehensive financial ecosystem are propelling the market.







The inflating emphasis on personalization is stimulating the market. Moreover, various platforms are leveraging advanced technologies to offer streamlined application processes, intuitive interfaces, and customized loan products tailored to individual borrower needs. For example, in May 2024, PhonePe introduced its secured digital lending platform within the PhonePe app, which enables approximately 535 million registered users to access loans across six separate categories, including gold loans, mutual fund loans, car loans, etc.



Rising Regulatory Support



The launch of favorable policies by regulatory bodies to maintain the integrity of the financial system, protect consumers, promote innovation, etc., is escalating the digital lending platform market demand. For example, in June 2024, Salesforce unveiled its digital lending platform to empower government agencies and public sector organizations in India to enhance citizen experiences. Besides this, the implementation of data privacy laws is inflating the popularity of platforms, such as Temenos and Finastra.



Expanding Alternative Channels



The growing number of fintech startups is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, alternative lending channels offer more diverse and accessible financing options outside traditional banking institutions. Consequently, they are gaining extensive traction across the globe. For instance, in March 2024, Epic River, one of the providers that connects financial institutions with healthcare providers to streamline patient payments, developed its comprehensive digital lending platform specifically tailored for credit unions.

North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market



The regional market is primarily bolstered due to the inflating popularity of peer-to-peer lending platforms. This can be attributed to the increasing opportunity to diversify the portfolios of investors. According to the publisher, the United States peer-to-peer lending platforms market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of about 14% during 2024-2032.



Competitive Landscape:



The elevating incorporation of advanced technologies to improve aspects of lending is gaining popularity. These technologies can analyze vast amounts of data to make more accurate lending decisions and personalize loan offers based on individual profiles. They are also integrating blockchain technology, which is positively influencing the digital lending platform market outlook. Social media activity, transaction history, and other alternative data can provide a more comprehensive view of the creditworthiness of a borrower. These advancements also involve automating repetitive and rule-based tasks in the lending process.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $34.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis:

Major Market Drivers: The easy availability of smartphone connections, along with the growing penetration of high-speed internet, is catalyzing the market.

Key Market Trends: The rising need for personalizing user interfaces and experiences is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking funding is further stimulating the market.

Competitive Landscape: Some of the prominent companies in the global market include Black Knight Inc., Finastra, FIS, Fiserv Inc., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Roostify Inc., Tavant Technologies, and Wipro Limited, among many others.

Geographical Trends: North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market, owing to the widespread emphasis on digital automation.

Challenges and Opportunities: One of the limitations hindering the market is the lack of standardized credit assessment criteria. However, the implementation of uniform data verification practices is anticipated to fuel the market over the forecasted period.

Companies Featured

Black Knight Inc.

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv Inc.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Roostify Inc.

Tavant Technologies

Wipro Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4v833b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment