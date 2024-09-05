U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pricing Database 2024

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pricing Database " has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for ambulatory surgery centers operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for ambulatory surgery centers operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:
- 25th Percentile
- 50th Percentile
- 75th Percentile
- 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content - Table 1
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Database Content - Table 2
a. State Abbreviation
b. State Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
IV. Database Content - Table 3
a. HCPCS Code
b. HCPCS Description
c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark
d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark
e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark
V. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF
