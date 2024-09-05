BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE
Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL
ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY
|Date of the latest information
|Total number of shares forming capital
|Number of voting rights
31.08.2024
32 630 114
Theoretical Total
52 413 452
Actual Total*
51 830 823
*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights
