E-Sports Betting Global Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Flutter Entertainment, Entain, Bet365, DraftKings and Pinnacle Group

The E-sports betting market size has grown rapidly in recent years, from $9.96 billion in 2023 to $11.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth observed in recent years can be credited to the rising popularity of esports, increased acceptance of online gambling, higher prize pools, heightened youth engagement, and increased sponsorship and investment.



The E-sports betting market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period is driven by the expansion of esports titles, broader global market reach, regulatory developments, strategic partnerships, and expanding infrastructure. Key trends expected during this period include cross-platform integration, adoption of blockchain technology, improved user experience, advancements in technology, and the integration of AI and machine learning.



The growing popularity of online games is expected to drive the growth of the E-sports betting market. This growing popularity is fueled by technological advancements, widespread internet access, engaging and immersive gameplay experiences, social connectivity, and a diverse range of game genres catering to various interests and age groups. E-sports betting enhances the appeal of online gaming by increasing viewer engagement, attracting a broader audience, and generating revenue for the e-sports industry. For example, in 2022, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, an Australia-based federal government body, reported that the digital gaming industry was valued at $240 billion worldwide in 2020 and is projected to grow to $294 billion by 2024. In 2021, the industry generated $226.5 million in revenue, marking a 22% increase from 2020, with 83% of this revenue coming from international markets. Therefore, the rising popularity of online games is driving the growth of the E-sports betting market.



Major companies in the E-sports betting market are focusing on developing innovative technology, such as odds and modeling feed technology, to enhance betting accuracy, improve user experience, and offer more competitive and dynamic betting options. Odds and modeling feed technology involves using statistical models and algorithms to predict outcomes and optimize decision-making in various applications. For instance, in April 2022, Esports Technologies Inc., a US-based provider of esports products, platforms, and marketing solutions, launched its innovative Odds and Modeling Feed Technology. This cutting-edge technology allows the company to deliver real-time odds and modeling data to its clients, enhancing their ability to make informed betting decisions. The technology leverages advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze vast amounts of data, providing accurate and up-to-date insights on esports events.



In July 2021, Esports Entertainment Group Inc., a US-based esports entertainment and online gambling company, acquired Bethard Group Limited for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to significantly enhance Esports Entertainment Group's market presence and revenue by adding new gaming licenses in Sweden and Spain, thereby expanding their operational footprint and increasing their available markets. Bethard Group Limited is a Malta-based company that provides sports betting services.



This report focuses on e-sports betting market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Betting Types: Pre-Match Betting; Live Or In-Play Betting

By Platform Types: Online Betting Platforms; Offline Betting Locations

By Application: Ages 18-25; Ages 26-30; Ages 31 And Above

Key Companies Mentioned: Flutter Entertainment Plc; Entain Plc; Bet365; DraftKings Inc.; Pinnacle Group Inc.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. E-Sports Betting Market Characteristics



3. E-Sports Betting Market Trends And Strategies



4. E-Sports Betting Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global E-Sports Betting Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global E-Sports Betting Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global E-Sports Betting Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global E-Sports Betting Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. E-Sports Betting Market Segmentation

6.1. Global E-Sports Betting Market, Segmentation By Betting Types, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Pre-Match Betting

Live Or In-Play Betting

6.2. Global E-Sports Betting Market, Segmentation By Platform Types, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Online Betting Platforms

Offline Betting Locations

6.3. Global E-Sports Betting Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7. E-Sports Betting Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global E-Sports Betting Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global E-Sports Betting Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8. Asia-Pacific E-Sports Betting Market



9. China E-Sports Betting Market



10. India E-Sports Betting Market



11. Japan E-Sports Betting Market



12. Australia E-Sports Betting Market



13. Indonesia E-Sports Betting Market



14. South Korea E-Sports Betting Market



15. Western Europe E-Sports Betting Market



16. UK E-Sports Betting Market



17. Germany E-Sports Betting Market



18. France E-Sports Betting Market



19. Italy E-Sports Betting Market

20. Spain E-Sports Betting Market



21. Eastern Europe E-Sports Betting Market



22. Russia E-Sports Betting Market



23. North America E-Sports Betting Market



24. USA E-Sports Betting Market



25. Canada E-Sports Betting Market



26. South America E-Sports Betting Market



27. Brazil E-Sports Betting Market



28. Middle East E-Sports Betting Market



29. Africa E-Sports Betting Market



30. E-Sports Betting Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

30.1. E-Sports Betting Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. E-Sports Betting Market Company Profiles

Flutter Entertainment

Entain Plc

Bet365

DraftKings Inc.

Pinnacle Group Inc.

31. E-Sports Betting Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

Super Group Ltd.

William Hill Plc

Kindred Group Plc

Paddy Power Betfair Plc

Betsson AB

Betfred

SBOBET

Parimatch

888 Holdings Plc

Bet-at-home.com AG

Betvictor Ltd.

Esports Entertainment Group

BetWinner

Intertops

Betcris



32. Global E-Sports Betting Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global E-Sports Betting Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The E-Sports Betting Market



35. E-Sports Betting Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 E-Sports Betting Market In 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 E-Sports Betting Market In 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 E-Sports Betting Market In 2028 - Growth Strategies



