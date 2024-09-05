GETY INVESTIGATION ALERT: Johnson Fistel LLP Investigates Getty Images Holdings’ Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.johnsonfistel.com), a shareholder rights law firm, announces its continuing investigation of whether certain directors and officers of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) breached their fiduciary duties to Getty Images and its shareholders.



What can I do? If you are a current Getty Images shareholder, you may have legal claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against the company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned Getty Images shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/getty-images-holdings-inc

What is this about? A former technology executive has pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud involving a scheme to artificially inflate the share price of photo and video distributor Getty Images, federal officials said Friday.

Robert Scott Murray, who was chief executive of the networking-equipment maker 3Com for several months in 2006, was charged with securities fraud for an alleged attempt to manipulate Seattle-based Getty’s share price. Murray owned roughly 300,000 shares of Getty Images Holding Inc. in April 2023, according to a Department of Justice statement alleging that the investor sought to boost Getty’s stock in order to unload his position for a greater profit.

Johnson Fistel LLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether Getty Image’s senior officers or members of its board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violating securities laws in connection with the foregoing alleged conduct.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

