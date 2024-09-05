3D Printing Filament Market to Reach $2.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "3D Printing Filament Market by Material Type (Metals, Plastics, Alloys and Ceramics), and End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Aviation, Household Equipment, Petrochemical, Medical, Electronics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2031". According to the report, the 3D printing filament market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2024 to 2031.



Prime determinants of growth

The global 3D printing filament market is driven by the development of new filament materials, such as composite filaments reinforced with carbon fiber, metal-infused filaments, and high-performance engineering plastics, which in turn has significantly expanded the applications of 3D printing. These advanced materials offer enhanced mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties, making them suitable for demanding applications in industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. Additionally, improvements in 3D printing technology, including higher precision, faster printing speeds, and larger build volumes, have enhanced the efficiency and quality of 3D printed parts. However, one of the primary restraints on the 3D printing filament market is the limitation of available materials and their inherent properties. While advancements have been made in developing new filaments, the range of materials that can be effectively used in 3D printing is still relatively limited compared to traditional manufacturing. This factor may restrain the growth of the 3D printing filament market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.3 billion CAGR 12.8% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Material Type, End-Use Industry, and Region. Drivers Escalating demand from aerospace & aviation sector Robust demand from automotive sector Growing demand from construction sector Opportunities Development of new 3D printing filament materials Restraints Technological constraints

The plastics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

The demand for plastic-based 3D printing filament is growing due to its versatility, affordability, and suitability for a wide range of applications. Plastics materials such as PLA, ABS, PETG, and others offer excellent properties such as ease of printing, durability, and a variety of finishes, making them ideal for prototyping, hobbyist projects, and small-scale manufacturing. The increasing adoption of 3D printing in industries like automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer goods drive the demand for these filaments, as they enable rapid prototyping, customized production, and cost-effective manufacturing processes. Additionally, advancements in filament technology, such as the development of stronger and more heat-resistant plastic blends, further expand their usability. The growing maker movement and educational initiatives also contribute to rising demand, as more individuals and institutions embrace 3D printing for innovation, learning, and creative projects.

The aerospace segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

The demand for 3D printing filament in the aerospace sector is growing due to its ability to produce lightweight, high-strength components with complex geometries, essential for aircraft and spacecraft applications. 3D printing enables rapid prototyping and customization of parts, reducing lead times and costs associated with traditional manufacturing methods. Moreover, the aerospace industry benefits from the development of advanced filament materials, including carbon fiber-reinforced plastics and heat-resistant alloys, which meet stringent performance requirements. Additive manufacturing also supports innovation in aerospace design, allowing for the creation of optimized parts that enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve overall performance. Additionally, 3D printing facilitates on-demand production of spare parts and tools, reducing inventory costs and downtime for maintenance operations. These factors collectively drive the growing demand for 3D printing filament in the aerospace sector.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

The demand for 3D printing filament in North America is growing due to several factors. Firstly, the region has a strong manufacturing base and a thriving innovation ecosystem, driving adoption across industries like aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods. Additionally, increasing investment in research and development, coupled with supportive government initiatives and funding, accelerates technological advancements and market expansion. Furthermore, the rising trend of customization, rapid prototyping, and on-demand manufacturing drives demand for 3D printing filament, particularly in small and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, the growing maker movement and educational initiatives promote 3D printing adoption among individuals, schools, and universities. Lastly, the region's robust supply chain infrastructure and established distribution networks ensure accessibility and availability of a wide range of 3D printing filament materials, contributing to market growth in North America region.

Leading Market Players: -

American Filament

TREED FILAMENTS

EU3dfuel

Shenzhen ECO Industrial Co., Ltd.

Eureka Technologies Inc.

Atomic Filament

Precision 3D Filament

Spectrum Filaments

AlmightyFila

DUCHOFILLA

Namu3d

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global 3D printing filament market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

