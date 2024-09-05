Notification of transactions in Columbus A/S shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

| Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S


Company announcement no. 17/2024


In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the attached document for transaction details reported to Columbus.

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachments


Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 050924 Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 040924 Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 030924 Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 020924