Winners Announced for “Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024” Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult X and the Teich Group announce the winners of the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards, the only awards program judged by STEM educators. The awards program, operated in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), MCH Strategic Data, and the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), spotlights innovative products, technologies, and services that are changing the world of STEM education.



These STEM products were subject to a two-part evaluation process. First, by an expert panel of educator judges , including Dr. Linda Johnson-McClinton, Dr. Rachelle Dené Poth, Dr. Lance Brand, Dr. Jeffrey Crapper, Dr. Omah M. Williams-Duncan, Jamica Craig, and Erin Barr. Once judges selected the finalists, more than 267,000 STEM educators were given the opportunity to evaluate the finalists via survey.

“The 2024 Best of STEM winners were p selected by educators for their innovation, cross-disciplinary approach, and focus on providing students with opportunities to address real-world challenges,” said Daylene Long, CEO of Catapult X and founder of the Best of STEM Awards. “Judges noted that these forward-thinking companies deliver transformative tools that enrich classroom experiences and encourage students to engage thoughtfully with the world around them.”

2024 Award Winners Product Category Accelerate Learning Inc. Kide Science powered by Accelerate Learning Best of STEM Hands-on Curricular Materials: Pre-K to Grade 2 Avantis Education, creators of ClassVR ClassVR Trailblazer: Immersive Reality: (AR/VR) BioBrain BioBrain - Biology (AP & IB DP) Best of STEM for Biology BioBuilder Educational Foundation BioTechBuilder CTE Champion: STEM Carolina Biological Supply Company Carolina Lab Skills Best Freebies for STEM Carolina Biological Supply Company How Do Polygenic Risk Scores Stack Up? (Kit) Best Resources for Analyzing and Interpreting Data Carolina Biological Supply Company Taq Polymerase Production and Validation Kit Trailblazer Award: Biotechnology CloudLabs Learning CloudLabs Science Best of STEM for Biology: Digital Labs CloudLabs Learning CloudLabs Science Best of STEM for Chemistry Code.org Code.org's AI Teaching Assistant Best AI Assistant for Teaching and Learning Code.org Code.org's Music Lab Trailblazer: Inspiring Computational Thinking CodeHS CodeHS CTE Champions: IT & Coding:Code Creation & Engineering CodeMonkey CodeMonkey Best AI Curriculum for Teaching and Learning CoderZ CoderZ CTE Champions: IT & Coding: Real-World Learning Drone Legends Little Legends™ Best of STEAM Curricular Materials: Pre-K to Grade 2 ExploreLearning ExploreLearning Frax Bridging the Gap: Math Intervention Resources—Grades 3-5 Fractions ExploreLearning Gizmos STEM Cases Trailblazer: Simulations for STEM iCEV iCEV Health Science Curriculum CTE Champions: Health Science iCEV iCEV CTE Curriculum CTE Champions: Comprehensive Curriculum JASON Learning STEM Ready: Seeking Sustainable Energy Solutions Best of STEM for Environmental Science JASON Learning The JASON Learning Academy Bridging the Gap: Professional Development JASON Learning Building a Greater Digital Future CTE Champion: STEM: Career Exploration Killer Snails WaterWays Trailblazer: Early Learning (Pre-K to 6) Learning Undefeated Mobile eXploration Lab (MXLab) Social Impact Award: Promoting Diversity & Equity Inclusion LEGO® Education LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Essential Best of STEM: Hands-on Learning Makey Makey LLC Makey Makey Expanded Platform (Makey Makey + Backpack Boards) Best of STEM: Hands-on Learning: Grades 6-8 Makey Makey LLC Makey Makey Expanded Platform (Makey Makey + Backpack Boards) Trailblazer: Middle School STEM—Grades 4-8 MIND Education ST Math Bridging the Gap: Math Intervention Resources—Preschool to Grade 8 Realityworks Educational Aquaponics System CTE Champion: STEM: Plant Science SAE International A World In Motion® (AWIM®) Best Educator Support for Teaching & Learning SAE International A World In Motion® (AWIM®) Preschool Exploration Series Best of STEM Curricular Materials: Pre-K to Grade 2 Sphero, Inc. Sphero BOLT+ Best of STEM: Robotics STEM Sports STEM Sports® Curriculum Best of STEM for Culturally Relevant Teaching & Learning Tutor.com and The Princeton Review High-Dosage Tutoring Bridging the Gap: Math Intervention Resources

STEM educators interested in becoming a judge for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards should contact Teich at ateich@theteichgroup.net . For more information about the awards program, visit www.bestofstemawards.com .

About Catapult X

Founded by Daylene Long, Catapult X is a product and market development company that consults with STEM and CTE industry partners—organizations, businesses, and associations—to catapult their brands and products forward using data-informed insights.

Long catapults brand, product, and sales growth through alignment of data and strategy, using progressive research techniques and customer discovery. Long publishes national surveys on STEM education and STEM marketing infographics to guide edtech marketers across the globe. Long is an affiliate member of the Council of State Science Supervisors, a member of NSELA, and a twenty-year member of NSTA. Long connects her clients to administrators, educators, distributors, and media to build strong global partnerships.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 35,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their careers. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.NSTA.org , or follow NSTA on X , formerly known as Twitter, Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About NABT

Since being established in 1938, the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) has been the recognized "leader in life science education." Thousands of educators have joined NABT to share experiences and expertise with colleagues from around the globe; keep up with trends and developments in the field; and grow professionally. For more information about NABT, please visit www.NABT.org .