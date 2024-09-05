[Latest] Global Automated Bending Machine Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.8 Billion by 2033 at a 4.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USa, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automated Bending Machine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Electric, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Induction), By Application (Tube/Pipe, Metal Sheet, Bar), By Industry (Automotive, Shipbuilding, Aerospace, Construction & Mining, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automated Bending Machine Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.8 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Automated Bending Machine Market: Overview

A linear or rotating move is used to bend a tool using an automatic bending machine. Pipe, tubing, metal sheets, and bars are bent using automatic bending equipment. There are two types of bending processes: form-bound bending and free-from bending. In these processes, heating or cold forming is involved.

An automatic bending machine presses pipes, sheet metal, and tubes made of stock material against a die by applying mechanical force. The materials are forced to take on the die’s intended shape.

During the metal fabrication process, metallic objects such as tubes, bars, wires, angles, “T” and “U” profiles, and beams are formed and manufactured. Both low-volume bending machine models used in little workshops or tool rooms on the job site and complex bending machine models used in industries for bulk bending processes are available.

They consist of many forms of bending machinery as well as pipe, plate, and metal sheet bending. Integration with Industry 4.0 principles and IoT connectivity allows automated bending machines to be part of interconnected smart factories.

They can communicate with other machines and systems, enabling seamless production workflows, remote monitoring, and data-driven decision-making. With a growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, automated bending machines are being designed to minimize energy consumption without compromising performance. This includes the use of energy-efficient motors, regenerative braking systems, and idle shutdown features.

By technology, the hydraulic segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Large workpieces can be handled by hydraulic bending machines, which are highly precise, powerful, and practical.

The automobile, shipbuilding, and construction industries all choose hydraulic technology for bending heavy metal sheets and tubes. The biggest market for hydraulic automatic bending machines is in the Asia-Pacific area, which is dominated by nations like China and India.

By application, the tube/pipe segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The aerospace, shipbuilding, automobile, and construction industries all rely on a vast network of tubes and pipes. Transporting or channelling gas, liquid, or solid materials is done with the use of these tubes or pipes.

By industry, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The market for automated bending machines is dominated by the automotive sector segment because manufacturing processes require more accuracy and efficiency.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Automated Bending Machine Market. Asia Pacific is becoming the hub for the world’s leading automakers, some of whom are even selling customized electric and hybrid vehicles.

Horn Machine Tools Inc. is a U.S. manufacturer of CNC & NC all-electric tube and pipe benders. HMT also distributes tube & pipe benders and fiber laser tubes.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 3.8 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.3% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Technology, Application, Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Automated Bending Machine Market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this global automated bending machine industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automated Bending Machine market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automated Bending Machine market forward?

What are the Automated Bending Machine Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automated Bending Machine Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automated Bending Machine market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Automated Bending Machine Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, Automated Bending Machine Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific led the Automated Bending Machine Market in 2023 with a market share of 41.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The greatest market for automated bending machines is anticipated to be Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is led by developed nations like China and Japan and developing nations like India. Asia Pacific is a potential market for automated bending machines because of factors including the rise in small and medium-sized enterprises and the growing economy of the area.

The market for automated bending machines would be directly impacted by the improving economic infrastructure in Asia Pacific. The region’s large-scale infrastructure projects and construction activities further fuel the demand for automated bending machines.

As urbanization continues to accelerate, there is a growing need for fabricated metal components used in building construction, infrastructure development, and machinery manufacturing, where automated bending machines play a crucial role in shaping metal parts with precision and efficiency.

Additionally, favourable government initiatives promoting industrial automation, coupled with the availability of skilled labour and competitive manufacturing costs, make Asia Pacific an attractive market for automated bending machine manufacturers. This combination of factors positions the region as a driving force behind the growth of the automated bending machine market.

List of the prominent players in the Automated Bending Machine Market:

Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH

PEDAX GmbH

Horn Machines Tools Inc.

Pines Engineering & H&H Tooling

HACO

Prima Industries S.p.A.

Soco Machinery

Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial Co. Ltd

Euromac

TRUMPF

WAFIOS AG

Baileigh Industries Inc.

Bystronic

Amada Co. Ltd

AMOB

Danobatgroup

BLM Group

WAFIOS AG

Others

The Automated Bending Machine Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Induction

By Application

Tube/Pipe

Metal Sheet

Bar

By Industry

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Construction & Mining

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

