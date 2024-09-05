National Toxicology Program Report Confirms Fluoride Exposure Harms Children's IQ

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) recent report on fluoride neurotoxicity , provides compelling scientific evidence that fluoride exposure is consistently associated with lower IQ in children. This authoritative report validates longstanding concerns about the dangers of fluoride and highlights the necessity for immediate policy changes to protect public health according to The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT).



The NTP’s comprehensive analysis draws from a large body of scientific evidence, including numerous studies that have found a significant correlation between fluoride exposure and reduced cognitive function in children. The NTP report emphasizes that the risk is particularly pronounced for babies whose developing brains are most vulnerable to the neurotoxic effects of fluoride.

Dr. Charles Cuprill, IAOMT President, stated, “The NTP report on the neurotoxicity of fluoride should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and public health officials. For decades, the IAOMT has warned the public about the toxicity of fluoride, and the NTP’s findings underscore the urgent need to end the fluoridation of our public water supplies to protect public health, especially for our most vulnerable populations.”

Key Findings from the NTP Report:

Consistent Association: The NTP report found that fluoride exposure is consistently associated with lower IQ scores in children. This finding is supported by multiple studies across different populations and geographic locations.

Vulnerable Populations: The report highlights that pregnant women and young children are particularly susceptible to the harmful effects of fluoride, which can lead to irreversible damage to the developing brain.

Dose-Response Relationship: The evidence suggests a dose-response relationship, where higher levels of fluoride exposure correspond to greater reductions in IQ, further strengthening the causal link between fluoride and cognitive impairment.



A significant study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (Malin et al., 2024) revealed alarming findings regarding the impact of fluoride exposure during pregnancy. Although this study was released too late to be included in the NTP report, it provides critical new evidence. The study found that in fluoridated Los Angeles, children born to mothers with higher fluoride exposure during pregnancy had double the odds of developing several neurobehavioral problems compared to those whose mothers had lower exposures. The research was funded by both the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This latest study is particularly noteworthy as it marks the 10th consecutive NIH-funded study in humans to identify harmful effects of fluoride on children’s developing brains . These findings add to the mounting evidence, underscoring the urgent need to stop adding fluoride to water systems and stop its promotion in public health policies. The IAOMT also urges further research to explore the long-term effects of fluoride on brain development and overall health.

The IAOMT remains committed to advocating for evidence-based practices in oral health and toxicology. As new research emerges, the IAOMT will continue to provide guidance and support to ensure public health is safeguarded.

For more information about the NTP report and IAOMT’s stance on fluoride, please visit www.iaomt.org

About IAOMT:

The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) is a global network of dentists, health professionals, and scientists dedicated to the research and promotion of biologically safe dental practices. Founded in 1984, the IAOMT is committed to advancing the science of biological dentistry and ensuring the highest standards of patient care.

