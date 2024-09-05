Reliant Coffee Debuts at #271 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Reliant Coffee, the leading provider of premium B2B automated bean-to-cup coffee subscription services, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Debuting at #271 among all companies, #14 in the Food and Beverage category and #32 in Florida, Reliant Coffee has established itself as a disruptive force in the coffee service sector.



"We are honored to debut at number 271 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies," said Marko Askic, Managing Director of Reliant Coffee. "Reliant Coffee is where state-of-the-art automation meets super-premium coffee. By leveraging our exclusive partnership with illycaffè and placing our fully-automated, bean-to-cup baristas at upscale locations where they are more easily-accessible to consumers than the competition, Reliant Coffee offers a tastier and more convenient option for premium coffee that’s fresh, fast and (usually) free."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Reliant Coffee:

Reliant Coffee ( www.reliantcoffee.com ) is a woman-owned Florida Limited Liability Company that's revolutionizing the coffee-as-a-service industry with state-of-the-art automation and business model innovation. It's exclusive relationship with illycaffè, the first Italian coffee company to obtain B Corp status, gives Reliant Coffee's subscribers a super-premium coffee experience, with delicious, sustainable coffee brewed fresh using its automated bean-to-cup baristas.

"Our business subscribers enjoy an all-inclusive monthly subscription that covers machines, consumables, service and maintenance," added Antonio Andonov, Reliant Coffee's Director of Sales. "Our automated baristas are placed in corporate offices, upscale residential buildings, hotels, auto dealerships, and more, offering consumers a more convenient and delicious alternative to expensive chain coffee stores."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

For further information or investor relations for Reliant Coffee contact: Mark Hirsch markh@reliantcoffee.com