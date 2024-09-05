Cell Therapy Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 37.30 billion by 2033, at a CAGR 22.68% - The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell therapy market involves the use of cellular material to treat or cure diseases. It encompasses various techniques, including stem cell therapy and immune cell therapy, aimed at regenerating damaged tissues or modulating immune responses. The global cell therapy market is projected to expand from USD 4.83 billion in 2023 to USD 37.30 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.68% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.



Recent Developments



Recent advancements in cell therapy include innovative approaches such as CAR-T cell therapy for cancer treatment and progress in stem cell research for regenerative medicine. Increased investment in research and clinical trials has also accelerated the development of new therapies.



Market Segmentation



The therapy type segment is divided into autologous and allogeneic. The allogeneic segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 54.87% in 2023. Allogeneic therapy enables the transfer of healthy cells from another person, who may or may not be related to the patient. The user type segment is divided into clinical and research. The research segment dominated the market with a market share of around 55.91% in 2023. The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, research institutes, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology companies, and others. The research institutes segment dominated the market with a market share of around 47.33% in 2023. The increasing fiscal investment in advancing cell therapy research drives the market's growth. The promising stem-cell therapy and its effectiveness in curing chronic diseases like cancer and other autoimmune diseases have encouraged private participants to invest extensively in its research.



Market Dynamics



• Drivers:



1. Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: Increased prevalence of conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders boosts demand for advanced treatment options.

2. Technological Advancements: Innovations in cell engineering and production technologies enhance the efficacy and accessibility of cell therapies.

3. Growing Investment in R&D: Significant funding from both public and private sectors fuels research and development activities, leading to new therapy breakthroughs.



• Restraints:



1. High Costs: The development and manufacturing of cell therapies are expensive, which may limit their accessibility and adoption.

2. Regulatory Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes can delay the commercialization of new therapies.

3. Technical and Ethical Issues: Complex production processes and ethical concerns related to stem cell use pose challenges to the industry.



• Opportunities:



1. Emerging Markets: Expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies create growth opportunities.

2. Personalized Medicine: Advances in genomics and bioinformatics enable the development of personalized cell therapies tailored to individual patient profiles.

3. Collaborations and Partnerships: Strategic alliances between biotechnology firms, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies can accelerate development and market entry.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 22.68% 2023 Value Projection USD 4.83 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 37.30 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 236 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered The research segment is based on therapy type, use type, and end user Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Cell Therapy Market Growth Drivers Increasing prevalence of diseases



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



• North America: Dominates the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high investment in R&D, and favorable regulatory environment.

• Europe: Significant growth driven by increasing adoption of advanced therapies and strong research base.

• Asia-Pacific: Rapidly growing market due to improving healthcare facilities, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments.

• Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Emerging markets with potential for growth driven by improving healthcare systems and rising awareness.



Some of the Key Market Players:



• Anterogen Co. Ltd.

• Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.

• Celgene Corporation

• Cells for Cells

• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

• Kolon TissueGene Inc.

• NuVasive Inc.

• Osiris Therapeutics

• Tameika Cell Technologies Inc.

There are around 20 million cancer cases globally, 12 million in men, and 8 million in women. The statistics are reported after an extensive survey performed by World Cancer Research Fund. The statistics pertaining to the year 2020. Cancer is the highest contributor to global deaths globally. The underlying causes of cancer vary from food habits, lack of exercise, tobacco, and alcohol consumption to UV exposure. Given the depletion of the ozone layer and climate change, more and more of the human population is being exposed to skin cancer caused by the sun's UV rays. The lifestyle changes of eating processed foods and no physical exercises are anticipated to cause a rise in cancer cases. Lifestyle changes are leading to an increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases as well. Stem cell therapy has shown promising results in treating several cancer types and autoimmune diseases. For instance, stem cell therapy aids in the recovery of blood cancer patients after they go through chemotherapy which leads to their prolonged exposure to radiation. The scientific breakthroughs in stem cell therapy are expected to augment the market's growth as global cancer and autoimmune diseases increase.



