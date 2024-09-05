American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology Appoints New Chief to Spearhead Standards, Professionalism, and Credentialing

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is proud to announce the addition of another distinguished physician leader, Gabriella G. Gosman, MD, to the organization’s executive leadership team. Gosman will serve as the Associate Executive Director and Chief of Medical Affairs (COMA) beginning November 1. This is the second hiring announcement by ABOG since August 27 as it rounds out its management level roles to steer the certifying board into its next century of service to candidates and diplomates.

In her role, Gosman will work to continue establishing and automating credentialing standards for ABOG diplomates, as well as further enhance relationships with internal and external constituents to ABOG, including our partners at the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), and with OB GYN specialty societies. Working alongside the organization’s Executive Director, Amy Young, MD, and with Board of Directors members and staff, Gosman will serve as a strategic leader, applying innovative thought and her medical affairs and graduate medical education expertise to OB GYN practice standards, professionalism, and credentialing processes. Gosman comes to ABOG from a five-year tenure as Vice President, Medical Affairs at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. Gosman also has had a highly accomplished career as a clinician educator by virtue of her work as a professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Additionally, Gosman chaired the ACGME Review Committee for Obstetrics and Gynecology from 2021-2024 and served as Associate Designated Institutional Official for UPMC Medical Education from 2010-2024. Gosman earned her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine, and she completed her OB GYN residency and fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Young noted she is excited to work with Gosman, as she envisions her expertise in the realm of medical affairs will greatly complement the ABOG team’s collective experience, knowledge, and skills.

“Gabey is going to be a wonderful addition,” Young said. “Her experience will greatly strengthen our ability to be more forward-thinking about the future of credentialing and standard-setting and will enable us to evolve to serve our candidates and diplomates even more effectively. She is so well-suited for this role. Her strategic thinking, medical education acumen, and outstanding leadership capabilities will drive much of our approach regarding professionalism and practice standards going forward to ensure delivery of safe, high-quality OB GYN care to patients.”

“This is such an important time to focus on the health of patients and communities served by ABOG diplomates and candidates,” Gosman added. “I am honored to join this talented and visionary ABOG team to work toward our shared mission.”

About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Complex Family Planning, Gynecologic Oncology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery.

# # #

Attachment