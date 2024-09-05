Cytokinetics Announces Two Presentations at the 2024 American College of Clinical Pharmacology Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced two presentations at the 2024 American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACCP) Annual Meeting in Bethesda, MD from September 8, 2024 – September 10, 2024.



Title: A First-in-Human, Single & Multiple Ascending Dose Study of CK-4021586, A Novel Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor

Presenter: Justin Lutz, Pharm. D., Ph.D., Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology, Cytokinetics

Date: September 8, 2024

Session Title: Opening Reception, Exhibits & Poster Session 1

Topic: Pharmacokinetics (Including PopPK, ADME, Biopharmaceutics)

Poster Number: 074

Session Time: 5:00-7:00 PM ET

Location: Grand Ballroom E-H

Title: Clinical Evaluation of the Effect of Aficamten on QT/QTc Interval in Healthy Participants

Presenter: Polina German, Pharm. D., Executive Director, Clinical Pharmacology, Cytokinetics

Date: September 8, 2024

Session Title: Opening Reception, Exhibits & Poster Session 1

Topic: General Drug Development Strategy & Practice

Poster Number: 022

Session Time: 5:00-7:00 PM ET

Location: Grand Ballroom E-H

