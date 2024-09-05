PRESS RELEASE: Canadian doctor to the stars, Dr. Adeel Khan, launches his first global regenerative health clinic in Mississauga, Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenerative medicine specialist Dr. Adeel Khan, has gained global recognition for his groundbreaking therapies, treating high profile clients including actor/director Justin Baldoni and Canadian bodybuilder Chris Bumstead. With affiliated clinics in Dubai and Mexico, Dr. Khan is now bringing his passion for innovative therapies home to Canada with the official launch of Eterna Health in Mississauga, Ontario.



Eterna Health specializes in regenerative medicine, replacing and repairing cells damaged by injury and age using next generation platelet rich plasma (PRP), instead of medication or painful surgical procedures. The science is constantly evolving and improving, and Eterna Health offers a variety of options to target specific issues. These non-invasive treatments can be used for chronic pain, sports injuries, osteoarthritis, joint and musculoskeletal care, spinal and nerve revitalization, and are even used cosmetically to help patients look and feel younger.

“Using advanced ultrasound technology, we detect subtle injuries missed by traditional MRI scans, allowing us to apply platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments with precision,” says Dr. David Smith, Medical Director of the new Mississauga clinic. “Our personalized care and accurate diagnoses lead to exceptional outcomes, giving patients a path to recovery when other options have failed.”

“Orthopedic surgery wait times can take months, where these interventions can provide similar outcomes with less risk,” says Dr. Adeel Khan, Eterna Health CEO and Founder. “These cutting edge treatments can help take the burden off the overwhelmed Canadian hospitals. I’m excited to bring what I’ve learned from some of the top researchers, doctors, and scientists from around the world home to Canada.”

The clinic has heard countless success stories of alternative treatments, like 66-year-old Patrick D. who was told he would need surgery following a shoulder injury. After being treated at Eterna Health in Mississauga, he says he is now pain free without going under the knife. “I’m happy to say I’m back at the gym, I can play hockey and I can do many other things that I couldn’t enjoy prior!”



BACKGROUND:

Eterna Health is tracking to be the global leader in regenerative healthcare founded by CEO Dr. Adeel Khan. Eterna Health combines innovative therapies to restore, repair and replenish the body, specializing in longevity. Eterna Health operates clinics in Mississauga, Ontario, Los Cabos, Mexico and Dubai, U.A.E.

Dr. Adeel Khan stands at the forefront of regenerative medicine, employing new-age medicine with a visionary approach to revolutionize healthcare. He is the CEO and founder of Eterna Health. His innovative practice and therapies have helped thousands of patients worldwide find relief from pain and suffering where conventional medicine could not. His patient roster is a who’s who of international sports figures, entertainers, celebrities and business elite, including Justin Baldoni and Chris Bumstead . He is a sought after speaker in the international market on his subject, a frequent interviewee by high profile medical and lifestyle podcast channels. Dr. Khan is an assistant professor at University of Toronto.

He recently led the highly acclaimed and heavily attended Unlock Longevity Conference in Austin, Texas.

