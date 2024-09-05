Purchaser Business Group on Health Announces Inaugural Care Excellence Award Recipients

Oakland, California, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition representing 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S., today announced the first recipients of its Care Excellence Award.

The inaugural recipients of the PBGH Care Excellence Award include:

BT Health (part of Brown & Toland Physicians), San Francisco, Bronze Award

Crossover Health, Seattle, Bronze Award

One Medical, Seattle, Bronze Award

Vera Whole Health (an apree health brand), Seattle, Bronze Award

“The PBGH Care Excellence program recognizes innovative advanced primary care practices who have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to providing the highest-quality care in each patient interaction, as measured by performance against core measures related to health outcomes and prevention, as well as employer priorities for patient experience,” said Raymond Tsai, M.D., M.S., Family Medicine physician and Vice President of Advanced Primary Care of PBGH. “This designation showcases commitment to quality care for employers, purchasers and health plans seeking to access top-tier care for employees, members and families.”

The PBGH Care Excellence Program was launched in 2024 to make it easier for employers to identify and reward clinician practices that offer equitable access to superior and affordable primary care that improves health outcomes, while managing total cost of care.

Providers were evaluated based on a standardized set of criteria informed by clinical guidance, best practice, and employer input. The employer standard of advanced primary care also emphasizes the integration of behavioral health care, team-based care, health equity and patient navigation support through an opaque and complex health care system.

The PBGH Care Excellence Awards recognize three tiers of top performance: Bronze, Silver and Gold. The 2024 awardees all achieved Bronze status based on initial assessments, and future performance results may qualify for higher tiers. Performance will be reassessed annually. Only clinics that sought assessment for this initial round of awards were eligible. All primary care practices, including community-based and independent practices, are eligible to apply.

“Award recipients are true innovators who are showing a superior commitment to delivering high-quality advanced primary care, and by doing so, are helping to move the market towards greater quality, equity and affordability,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, President and CEO of PBGH. “The first clinicians to meet the rigorous standards have been identified in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area, with more to come as this program expands across the United States.”

Upon receipt of the PBGH Care Excellence Award, clinicians are granted entry into the PBGH System of Excellence, a national group of vetted clinics used by employers, purchasers and health plans.

“We congratulate these first recipients of our PBGH Care Excellence Award for their progress in implementing Advanced Primary Care and achieving better health outcomes,” said Mitchell. “Employers and purchasers are eager to partner with clinicians who have dedicated their time and resources to improve care quality and equity and lower overall costs.”

About Purchaser Business Group on Health

PBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $350 billion annually purchasing health care services for more than 21 million Americans and their families. In partnership with its members, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower health care costs and increase quality across the U.S.