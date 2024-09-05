Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Ponte Vedra, Florida

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. , Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor , is coming soon to the prestigious Ponte Vedra area of St. Johns County in North Florida. The exclusive gated community will offer expansive single-family homes with beautiful marsh and preserve views, settled in the marshes along the Intracoastal Waterway. Site work is underway, and the community is expected to open for sale in early 2025.



Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor will feature luxury homes ranging up to 4,690+ square feet with flexible one- and two-story floor plans on oversized home sites in the established Marsh Harbor gated master-planned community. Five distinct home designs will offer 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4 to 5 baths, and 3- or 4-car garages. Homeowners will experience the Florida lifestyle with options for outdoor living spaces to enjoy the sunrise views, gorgeous live oak trees, and natural marsh setting of the community. Homes will be priced from $1.9 million.





“We are thrilled to bring our luxury homes to the prestigious Ponte Vedra neighborhood of Marsh Harbor,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor offers a perfect blend of luxury, serenity, and convenience, making it an ideal place to call home.”

Residents will have access to existing amenities including a pool, cabana, pavilion, and a community dock to the Intracoastal Waterway. The community is conveniently located near dining, shopping, community parks, and public beach access at Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra beaches. Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbo r is within the top-rated St. Johns County School District, including Ponte Vedra High School.

With designer options available to personalize each home, future residents can create a space that is uniquely their own at the Toll Brothers Northeast Florida Regional Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Toll Brothers Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

