Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated July 26, 2024, were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Voted For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld CHRISTINE (TINA) M. ANTONY 53,840,356 99.714% 154,482 0.286% ALEXANDER M. DAVERN 53,961,124 99.938% 33,714 0.062% KENNETH M. DEDELUK 53,431,840 98.957% 562,998 1.043% CHRISTOPHER L. FONG 51,178,660 94.721% 2,852,178 5.279% PRAMOD JAIN 53,819,560 99.675% 175,278 0.325% PETER H. KINASH 51,067,364 94.515% 2,963,474 5.485% MARK R. MILLER 53,617,477 99.302% 376,961 0.698% KIREN SINGH 53,946,644 99.911% 48,194 0.089% BIRGIT TROY 53,947,444 99.912% 47,394 0.088%

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca .

