AEO Launches Groundbreaking Report on Sustainability and Inclusion in Small Businesses

Washington, DC, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO) has unveiled a pioneering report, Seizing Opportunities: How Small Businesses Can Lead in Sustainability and Inclusion. This report sheds light on the critical role small businesses, particularly diverse-owned ones, play in driving sustainable and inclusive practices. This new research arrives at a crucial moment as businesses of all sizes face growing pressure to adopt responsible practices, aligning with the rapidly evolving market demands for sustainability and inclusion.

As corporations emphasize sustainability and inclusion, the need to understand how these movements impact small businesses is more pressing than ever. AEO’s latest report highlights the unique challenges faced by diverse entrepreneurs and emphasizes the tremendous opportunities available. The report is a call to action for small business owners, corporate partners, and policymakers to unite and drive forward solutions that ensure the future success of small businesses in a competitive and sustainable economy.

Based on robust research, including surveys of 505 small businesses and in-depth interviews with key stakeholders, the report offers a blueprint for how small businesses can thrive in this changing landscape. It outlines the importance of supplier diversity, sustainability initiatives, and how small businesses can align their operations with larger corporate sustainability goals to become preferred suppliers and business partners.

“AEO is committed to driving forward the dialogue on sustainability and inclusion within the small business community. This report provides essential insights that will guide our efforts to support and empower diverse-owned small businesses,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, CEO of AEO. “Our findings highlight the urgent need for collaborative action to ensure these businesses can meet the evolving demands of the market, and the insights provided will be invaluable for small businesses seeking to align with larger corporate sustainability goals.”

“The report underscores the competitive advantage small businesses can gain from implementing sustainable practices and reducing carbon emissions,” said Laura Bryce, CEO of Hallstatt Holden. “These small businesses are increasingly becoming the preferred suppliers for large corporations and consumers alike.”

Cassie Carroll of the Green Business Engagement National Network added, “Small businesses have significant power to create change on a national scale, but to achieve this, more resources for both small businesses and support programs, along with policy, can really skyrocket sustainability and inclusion efforts nationally.”

Join the Conversation: AEO Webinar on Sustainability and Inclusion

To further amplify these findings, AEO will host a must-attend webinar on Wednesday, September 25, at 3 p.m. EDT. Designed for the small business ecosystem, this event will explore how small businesses can seize the opportunities presented by the growing focus on sustainability and inclusion.

The webinar will bring together leading experts and thought leaders to discuss how corporate sustainability commitments influence small businesses and what can be done to empower entrepreneurs to lead in this space.

Featured Speakers Include:

Natalie Madeira Cofield , President and CEO, Association for Enterprise Opportunity

, President and CEO, Association for Enterprise Opportunity Chelsea Maxwell , Senior Research Associate, Association for Enterprise Opportunity

, Senior Research Associate, Association for Enterprise Opportunity Tynesia Boyea-Robinson , President and CEO, CapEQ

, President and CEO, CapEQ Laura Bryce , CEO, Hallstatt Holden

, CEO, Hallstatt Holden Donna Gambrell , President and CEO, Appalachian Community Capital

, President and CEO, Appalachian Community Capital Pauline Gebon , Vice President of Member Success, National Minority Supplier Development Council

, Vice President of Member Success, National Minority Supplier Development Council Coles Jennings, Director of Corporate Sustainability, Climate Community Collaborative

About AEO

The Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO) is the voice of innovation in microbusiness and microfinance in the United States. For over 30 years, AEO and its members have helped millions of entrepreneurs contribute to economic growth while supporting themselves, their families, and their communities. AEO’s membership includes a diverse range of organizations providing capital and services to assist underserved entrepreneurs in starting, stabilizing, and expanding their businesses.

Register today to join this critical conversation and learn how to position your business or organization at the forefront of the sustainability movement.

For more information and to register, visit https://aeoworks.org/events/.

Attachment