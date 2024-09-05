Amen Clinics & Dr. Daniel Amen Announce Next-Gen Precision Psychiatry 3-Day Conference

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amen Clinics is thrilled to announce its latest groundbreaking conference that has the power to revolutionize the way psychiatry is practiced. Next-Gen Precision Psychiatry: Learn the Amen Clinics Method to Transform Your Clinical Practice and Improve Outcomes is a 3-day game-changing event that will take place on November 7-9, 2024 in Irving, TX. Attendees can also attend the conference virtually.

Tickets are available now on the Amen Clinics website .

Attendees will have the opportunity to study Amen Clinics’ breakthrough approaches to neuroscience, psychiatry, and psychology with Dr. Amen himself. Dr. Daniel Amen is a physician, psychiatrist, and founder of Amen Clinics . He has authored or co-authored over 80 professional articles and 40 books, and he created the Amen Clinics Method.

Conference attendees will learn the Amen Clinics Method, which combines advanced neuroimaging techniques, such as SPECT scans, with functional medicine to better understand and treat mental health conditions.

These lessons will enable attendees to better identify the root causes of mental health issues. The practical, hands-on strategies they learn will help elevate their clinical practices and improve patient outcomes with more effective solutions.

Beyond that, the conference aims to change the way attendees think about mental health by encouraging a transition away from symptom-based diagnoses and towards brain-based diagnoses.

The Amen Clinics Method emphasizes the importance of brain health as the foundation for mental health. It advocates for personalized treatment plans that include a combination of psychotherapy, nutritional support, lifestyle changes, natural supplements, innovative techniques, and medication (when necessary).

The Amen Clinics Method is a non-invasive and compassionate approach to mental health care, and research has found that it has consistently produced some of the highest patient outcomes in published studies. After six months of treatment at Amen Clinics , 85% of patients report significant improvements and an improved quality of life.

With this conference, Dr. Amen hopes to share and expand the practice of the Amen Clinics Method that has helped so many people.

“This isn’t just theory,” says Dr. Amen. “Attendees will walk away with practical, actionable tools that can increase diagnostic precision, boost treatment success rates, and significantly improve patients' satisfaction and results.”

Those interested in attending can learn more about the skills and professional growth opportunities offered by visiting the Next-Gen Precision Therapy conference website .

What Attendees Can Expect

The purpose of the conference is to teach attendees the Amen Clinics Method, which research has found to improve patient outcomes. The training will cover the integration of neuroimaging, particularly single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) scans, and natural ways to heal the brain in a functional medicine model.

By learning to read and interpret SPECT brain scans, attendees will gain a better understanding of the Amen Clinics Method and how it differs from traditional psychiatric approaches.

Attendees will also learn how to apply the lessons of Dr. Amen to their own lives to have a better brain and a better life. They will even have the opportunity to get their own SPECT scan at the conference.

As a bonus, attendees will learn the Amen Clinics BRIGHT MINDS strategies to optimize brain function, as well as a new brain-based 12-step approach to treating addictions.

Just a few of the skills attendees will learn at the conference include:

Analyzing lessons from 250,000 brain SPECT scans

Reading and interpreting brain SPECT scans through hands-on case reviews

Using SPECT scans to identify functions and dysfunctions of major brain regions and networks

Discovering how to differentiate between subtypes of mental health conditions

Developing strategies to heal brain regions using evidence-based interventions

Evaluating the efficacy of brain-directed supplements

Understanding the role of neuroimaging in forensic psychiatry

Implementing a new 12-step model for treating addictions

Much more



Opportunities for Professional Development

Beyond learning valuable new skills to improve patient outcomes, attendees will have many opportunities to learn and grow with other professionals over the course of the conference.

Aside from Dr. Amen, the conference will feature distinguished speakers from various medical fields. During expert-led breakout sessions, conference-goers will interact with Dr. Amen and other speakers while getting hands-on experience in neuroimaging and functional psychiatry.

The conference will be a valuable networking event for professionals, experts, and peers in the field of psychiatry and mental health. In-person attendees will have the advantage of building new professional connections and collaborating with the best minds in the fields of neuroscience, psychology, and psychiatry.

Amen Clinics is also thrilled to announce that all qualifying attendees will receive Continuing Medical Education (CME) accreditation for their training at the Next-Gen Precision Psychiatry conference. Not only does this offer a major advantage for healthcare professionals to advance their careers, but it also guarantees high standards of educational quality at the event.

While all are welcome to attend the Next-Gen Precision Psychiatry conference, ideal conference-goers include healthcare professionals, social workers, attorneys, athletic trainers, chaplains, and anyone interested in improving their understanding of brain-based approaches to mental health.

Registration Information

Registration is now open for Next-Gen Precision Psychiatry: Learn the Amen Clinics Method to Transform Your Clinical Practice and Improve Outcomes. Tickets available for in-person and virtual attendees—group discounts available!.

Participants can take advantage of limited early bird pricing until Sept. 15, 2024.

For more details and to secure your spot, visit amenclinics.com/conference/ .

About Amen Clinics

Amen Clinics was founded by Dr. Daniel Amen, MD in 1989. Over the past 30+ years, Amen Clinics has become a global leader in brain health and pioneering psychiatric treatments. It currently operates 11 clinics around the US. With a unique approach that combines advanced neuroimaging, integrative psychiatry, and personalized treatment plans, Amen Clinics has helped tens of thousands of patients achieve better mental health and overall well-being.

About Dr. Daniel Amen

Dr. Daniel Amen is a renowned neuropsychiatrist, bestselling author, and a pioneer in brain health and integrative psychiatry. He is the founder of Amen Clinics and BrainMD. With a career spanning decades, he has transformed the way the medical community understands and treats mental health issues by advocating for brain-focused diagnostic techniques and personalized treatment plans. Dr. Amen's innovative methods, including the use of advanced neuroimaging, have changed the lives of countless patients.

