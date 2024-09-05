Canada's Largest Food Distributor Adds Electric Tractors to Fleet in Victoria, British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, celebrated the arrival of 8 heavy-duty electric tractors to their fleet in Victoria, which serves over 1,500 customers including restaurants, healthcare and education customers. In total, Sysco now has over 130 heavy-duty electric tractors globally across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Sweden.



“We are excited to scale our electric truck fleet into Canada and continue our journey to meet our climate goal of reducing emissions across the enterprise. One component of our climate goal is electrifying a portion of our fleet, and our partnership with the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia and BC Hydro is key to helping us achieve this,” says Neil Russell, Sysco’s Chief Administrative Officer. “Electric tractors produce zero tailpipe emissions which is good for the environment and important for our customers who want to do business with a responsible foodservice distributor.”

Sysco Canada hosted an event at their distribution center in Victoria during National Trucking Week to celebrate this milestone with leadership, colleagues, government officials, and vendor partners.

A video news release with clips from the event is provided here.

More information on Sysco’s sustainability commitments can be found in Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Media Contact

Matt Stewart

Matt.Stewart@sysco.com

281-584-1390