TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urban Economy Forum (UEF) and the Almas Jiwani Foundation (AJF) are proud to announce an inspiring partnership to advance the Canada Frontrunner of Urban SDGs program. This collaboration, formalized through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to further build the capacity of Canada, Canadian Cities, and citizens to become a global leader in sustainable urban development, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The Canada Frontrunner of Urban SDGs program is a flagship initiative of the World Urban Pavilion, an initiative run by UEF. The Program is designed to address critical challenges facing urban areas in Canada through innovative solutions, knowledge exchange, and cross-cultural collaboration. The program emphasizes the importance of sustainability in urban planning and development, with a focus on empowering women, children, and marginalized communities.

Almas Jiwani, CEO of AJF, stated: “This partnership represents a pivotal moment in reshaping the future of urban landscapes. It reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing gender equality and fostering sustainable urban development. By joining forces, we are not only championing these values but also igniting a movement poised to redefine urban development standards. Our support for educational programs for children and women, and our drive to advance women’s leadership in urban sustainability, will set a new benchmark for transformative progress. We aim to spark a transformation that begins in Canadian cities and extends globally. Through collaborative innovation, we will scale successful solutions in energy, education, equity, housing, and climate action, ensuring impactful and inclusive advancements in urban development.”

Reza Pourvaziry, Chair of the Urban Economy Forum, highlighted the significance of this alliance: “Partnering with the Almas Jiwani Foundation strengthens our efforts to make Canada a frontrunner in urban sustainability. Together, we will foster innovation, support education, and promote leadership in the urban SDGs, especially for women and youth.”

Key objectives of the partnership include enhancing awareness and education on sustainable urban management, promoting women’s leadership, increasing children’s engagement and understanding of urban sustainability, and facilitating city-to-city partnerships. Both organizations will also work together to generate funding and resources to scale and replicate successful urban innovations across Canada.

The partnership aligns with SDG17, which emphasizes the importance of global partnerships in achieving sustainable development. By combining the expertise and networks of UEF and AJF, the Canada Frontrunner of Urban SDGs program is poised to make a significant impact on the future of urban development in Canada and beyond.

For more information, please visit Urban Economy Forum and Almas Jiwani Foundation.

BACKGROUND

About the Urban Economy Forum (UEF)

The Urban Economy Forum (UEF) is dedicated to advancing sustainable urban economies and municipal finance. Through partnerships with international organizations and local governments, UEF supports innovative approaches to urban challenges and works towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About the Almas Jiwani Foundation

The Almas Jiwani Foundation, established by Almas Jiwani, President Emeritus of UN Women Canada NC and current CEO, is a charitable organization dedicated to driving transformative change in Canada and developing regions worldwide. Focused on the 4Es—Equality, Education, Entrepreneurship, and Energy—the Foundation is committed to achieving substantial social impact in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). AJF stands out through its strategic global partnerships and influential collaborations with governments, corporations, and international organizations. By leveraging these connections, the Foundation fosters innovative solutions and drives impactful initiatives to address critical challenges. Under Almas Jiwani’s dynamic leadership, AJF excels in building bridges and mobilizing resources to enhance its efforts, ensuring sustainable and inclusive progress across diverse regions. Almas Jiwani’s visionary leadership lights the path toward enduring positive change through the introduction of fundamental solutions and technologies. AJF adopts a bold approach to international collaboration and consensus-building, focusing on initiatives that empower youth and young women in education, entrepreneurship, and energy independence.

About the World Urban Pavilion

The World Urban Pavilion, launched by UEF in collaboration with UN-Habitat and the Government of Canada, serves as a global knowledge exchange hub for sustainable urbanization. It connects cities, experts, and financial institutions to localize the SDGs and drive transformative urban solutions.

