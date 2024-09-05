ACAMS' The Assembly Japan: 30+ Experts Forging a Global AFC Path Through Collaboration

TOKYO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial crime becomes more intricate due to advances in technology and ongoing geopolitical challenges, Japan's anti-financial crime (AFC) community is tasked with keeping the country's financial system safe. To support this effort, ACAMS, a leading global organization dedicated to combating illicit finance, will convene regulators, financial industry experts, and AFC professionals in Tokyo, Japan, from September 9-10.



The Assembly Japan 2024 will cover the latest compliance priorities and regulatory developments impacting Japan, including responding to cybercrime threats, validating AI guidelines, managing sanctions compliance, and promoting financial inclusivity using public-private partnerships (PPPs) and tokenization.

Attendees will gain insights from over 30 leading industry experts from law enforcement, regulatory bodies and the private sector. Nine curated sessions will delve into:

Understanding the role of public-private collaboration and multilateral PPPs in enhancing data sharing.

Leveraging AI to stay ahead of fraud schemes and organized crime groups, such as mobile crime group "Tokuryu".

Addressing the implications of geopolitical risks on Japan's sanctions compliance efforts under the Foreign Exchange Act.

Strengthening cybersecurity to combat malware and phishing attacks, while streamlining Know Your Customer (KYC) and transaction monitoring controls.

Examining the fifth round of mutual evaluations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and aligning domestic laws with international standards.



One major highlight will be a session on PPPs, where experts will dissect successful models from the UK’s Joint Money Laundering Intelligence Taskforce and the U.S. FinCEN Exchange. Other notable sessions include an evaluation of restrictions on national IDs and an executive roundtable on improving Japan's anti-money laundering (AML) efforts. Additionally, a session on sanctions evasion led by Dr. Justine Walker, ACAMS Head of Sanctions, Compliance and Risk, will explore human rights in the current geopolitical context through domestic human rights due diligence. An in-depth panel discussion on crypto assets will also explain jurisdictional fragmentation and sunrise issues in the cryptocurrency industry.

Expert speakers include:

Yutaka Saito , Director, The Financial Crimes Office, Financial Services Agency;

, Director, The Financial Crimes Office, Financial Services Agency; Ai Oku , CAMS, Director, Office for Countering Illicit Financial Flows, International Bureau, Ministry of Finance (MOF);

, CAMS, Director, Office for Countering Illicit Financial Flows, International Bureau, Ministry of Finance (MOF); Ariel Joshua Leinwand , Regional Export Control Officer (Taiwan, Korea, Japan), Bureau of Industry and Security, United States Department of Commerce;

, Regional Export Control Officer (Taiwan, Korea, Japan), Bureau of Industry and Security, United States Department of Commerce; Rick McDonell, Former FATF Executive Secretary.

"As a G7 member country Japan plays an important role in international finance and financial crime prevention," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. "The Assembly Japan 2024 fosters collaboration and innovation, uniting leaders to forge agile, cross-border strategies against financial crime."



For more information on The Assembly Japan 2024, please visit: https://www.acams.org/ja/events/the-assembly/the-assembly-japan

Members of the media who wish to attend the conference in person, can register by sending an email request to rdahlan@acams.org.

