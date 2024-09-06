SINGAPORE, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 6, 2024.

OKX Wallet Announces Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Integration

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) has added support for OKX Wallet on its platform. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can enjoy DOP's privacy enhancing features by connecting their wallets to the DOP interface.



Key highlights of this integration include:

OKX Wallet users can now enjoy direct access to DOP's transparency features by connecting their wallets to the DOP interface

Improved security for managing crypto assets and transactions

User control over which crypto assets and transactions to keep private

Seamless integration without the need for additional logins or wallets



This integration aligns with OKX Wallet's mission to promote data ownership and privacy in the cryptocurrency space. OKX Wallet continues to enhance its capabilities and looks forward to bringing more updates to its users in the future.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

