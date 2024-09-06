DashLoops Introduces New Mobile Platform to Enhance Real Estate Collaboration

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DashLoops has officially launched its new mobile-friendly platform designed to enhance collaboration within the real estate industry. Developed by Terry Peterson, an entrepreneur with an extensive background in both technology and real estate, DashLoops combines essential tools that enable brokers, team leads, and coaches to maintain seamless connections with their real estate agents and manage their operations more efficiently.







Dashloops.com

"Real estate agents should be in the field meeting clients, not tied to their desks," explains Terry. "DashLoops equips them with everything they need right at their fingertips, streamlining communication and organizational tasks."

The platform introduces a suite of features tailored to the needs of real estate professionals. With DashLoops, users can organize resource links, schedule events, and even allow agents within specific user groups to contribute content. This functionality is designed to smooth out the workflow and tackle the common communication challenges that can disrupt real estate teams and brokerages.

For effective event management, DashLoops allows Business and Pro account holders to designate Event Leaders, streamlining the process of who to contact for specific details about events, thus ensuring clear and effective communication. The platform also supports multiple dashboards, making it easy for users to switch between views tailored for brokerages, teams, or coaching without the need to log in multiple times. This multiplicity helps keep all essential tasks neatly organized and easily accessible.

Moreover, DashLoops is enhancing user engagement through a notification system. This feature enables users to set up alerts for upcoming meetings or when new resources are added, ensuring that all team members are timely informed and can prepare adequately. This proactive communication tool is crucial for maintaining high productivity and reducing the downtime associated with miscommunication.

Now available, DashLoops is set to transform how agents and teams manage their daily operations and client interactions. By reducing the need for constant back-and-forth communication and improving overall productivity, DashLoops offers a scalable solution that grows with your business needs.

About DashLoops:

Founded by Terry Peterson, based on his experience in technology and real estate, DashLoops is dedicated to improving the operational efficiency of real estate professionals. The platform's customizable nature ensures it meets the unique demands of its users, encouraging better management and connectivity within teams and brokerages.

For more details on how DashLoops can benefit real estate businesses, visit https://DashLoops.com .

Media Contact:

Terry Peterson, Founder

DashLoops

843-548-5667

https://dashloops.com/

hello@dashloops.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b7898fb-9907-4c3c-b6a2-6e222d6cf180