Bedford Metals Provides Corporate Update on Uranium Exploration Progress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM, FWB: O8D, ISIN: CA0762301012) (the “Company” or “Bedford”) wishes to provide a corporate update. Bedford continues to focus on advancing its uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada and has made meaningful progress with its exploration initiatives.

As reported in previous news releases, the Company has been actively advancing its exploration projects, particularly the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project . Bedford is pleased with the initial results from its most recent exploration program, where the field team identified several promising targets. The Company is awaiting assay results from the samples collected during this program, which will provide further insight into the project's potential.

In anticipation of favorable assay results, Bedford has already started planning its next exploration program at Ubiquity Lake. This upcoming program will be more clearly defined once the assay data is received, allowing the company to refine its focus and exploration strategies.

Peter Born, President of Bedford , commented, “We are very pleased with the results we’ve seen so far from our exploration program at Ubiquity Lake. The project continues to show great potential, and we are excited to further advance our uranium projects. We remain committed to maximizing the value of these projects for our shareholders.”

Bedford remains focused on advancing its high-quality uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin and continues to explore and develop these assets to contribute to the growing global demand for uranium as a clean energy source.

Bedford conducts all exploration activities with a focus on environmental stewardship and in close collaboration with local communities and stakeholders. The Company’s goal is to develop our projects responsibly and sustainably, ensuring that our operations benefit the regions in which we operate.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and the President of the Company and is responsible for and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Bedford Metals Corp.

Bedford Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production.

The Close Lake Uranium Project lies on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, adjoining claims held by Cameco Corporation, the largest uranium producer in the world. The claim is approximately 245 hectares and lies within the primary exploration corridor, which hosts the Keys Lake Mine, the Cigar Lake Mine, and the McArthur River Mine. Access to the property is done through a network of roads and trails.





The Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, covering 1382 hectares, lies just south of the bottom lip of the Athabasca Basin, adjacent to ALX Uranium’s Carpenter Lake Project to the east. Situated near the Cable Bay Shear Zone, parallel to the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts Cameco’s Centennial uranium deposit, the project holds immense potential. Furthermore, it is located 100 km west of Cameco’s past-producing Key Lake uranium mine, underscoring the strategic significance of its location.

The Sheppard Lake Uranium Project covers an area of approximately 2250 hectares and adjoins the Ubiquity Lake Project to the southeast. The project area is characterized by rocks of the Mudjatik domain, where uranium mineralization is typically basement-hosted, situated within shears or faults, and formed through hydrothermal redistributions of dissolved metals and subsequent redox reactions.





For further information, please contact the Company at info@bedfordmetals.com or 604-622-1199 or visit the Company’s website at www.bedfordmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Bedford Metals Corp.

“Peter Born”

President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

CONTACT:

MRKT360 INC

https://mrkt360.com

Alex Zertuche

alexz@mrkt360.com

For E.S.T Office Hours, Call 1 416-477-0587



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9422ac8b-4451-4ca0-9a1a-8c9a25a7c90c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c105df67-cb3d-4f26-863c-5fb38e6da9f0