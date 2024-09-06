Enefit Green’s total installed electricity generation capacity exceeds 1000 megawatts

Yesterday, on 5 September 2024, the opening ceremony of the Šilalė II wind farm (43 MW, Lithuania) took place.



Today, the cornerstone will be laid for the construction of the Kelme II wind farm (87 MW, Lithuania). The Kelme II wind farm will be built in the vicinity of the Kelme I wind farm (80 MW), the wind turbines of which have already been installed.

The day before yesterday, the last 38th wind turbine was installed in the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm (255 MW, Estonia), currently the largest wind farm in the Baltics, owned by Enefit Green. This completed the most logistically and technologically challenging part of the construction of this wind farm. To date, 12 wind turbines of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm have supplied the first electricity to the grid.

With the completion of the installation of wind turbines at the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm, the total installed power generation capacity of Enefit Green now exceeds 1000 megawatts.

Enefit Green’s operating capacity is 587 MW. There are 637 MW of new capacities under construction, of which 459 MW have been installed to date, of which about 204 MW is producing electricity.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of Q2 2024, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 587 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.