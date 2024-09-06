Abusix Launches Guardian: Cutting-Edge Security Platform for Email and Network Providers

BOSTON, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abusix , a network security company that offers solutions for email security and network abuse report handling, today announced the launch of Guardian, a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance organizational security and compliance. As part of this launch, the company has also rebranded its flagship products—Abusix Mail Intelligence (AMI) and AbuseHQ—as Guardian Mail and Guardian Ops respectively, and introduced a powerful new tool, Guardian Intel, which provides advanced threat intelligence to further bolster the Guardian suite’s capabilities.



Guardian is designed to provide email, cloud, or network hosting providers with a holistic approach to security management, combining advanced threat intelligence, automated response mechanisms, and robust spam-blocking tools into a single platform. With the integration of Guardian Mail, Guardian Ops, and the new Guardian Intel, Abusix has streamlined its offerings to deliver a more cohesive and powerful solution for combating email-based threats, managing network abuse, and staying ahead of emerging security risks.

Rebranding to Guardian Mail, Guardian Ops, and the Introduction of Guardian Intel

As part of the Guardian suite, Abusix has rebranded its core products and introduced new tools that expand its security capabilities:

Guardian Mail : Formerly known as Abusix Mail Intelligence (AMI), Guardian Mail continues to provide industry-leading protection against email-based threats, with enhanced threat detection and prevention capabilities. It ensures that organizations can effectively block spam, phishing, and other malicious activities, safeguarding their communication channels and protecting sensitive information.

Guardian Ops : Previously known as AbuseHQ, Guardian Ops is a powerful tool for managing and responding to network abuse incidents. With its new features and improved interface, Guardian Ops enables organizations to efficiently handle abuse reports, automate response processes, and maintain compliance with industry regulations.

Guardian Intel : The newly introduced Guardian Intel is Abusix’s advanced threat intelligence, designed to provide real-time insights into emerging threats. Guardian Intel leverages vast amounts of data to deliver actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to proactively defend against new and evolving cyber threats. By integrating Guardian Intel with Guardian Mail and Guardian Ops, Abusix offers a comprehensive solution that addresses a full spectrum of security challenges.

A Unified Platform for Enhanced Security

With the introduction of Guardian, Abusix offers a unified platform that integrates the capabilities of Guardian Mail, Guardian Ops, and Guardian Intel with new tools designed to address many of security challenges organizations face today. Guardian provides real-time threat intelligence, network abuse management, and email security, making it an essential solution for organizations looking to enhance their security posture while reducing operational overhead.

About Abusix

Abusix is an industry-acclaimed leader in network abuse management and email security solutions. Abusix helps telecommunications, email service providers, and network providers fight spam, phishing, and other cyber threats, ensuring operational integrity and network protection.

For more information about Guardian and Abusix’s other offerings, readers can visit www.abusix.com , and can follow Abusix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

