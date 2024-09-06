BioConnection appoints Richard Sewalt as New Chief Commercial Officer

OSS, The Netherlands – 6 September 2024, BioConnection , a leading Dutch contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Richard Sewalt as new Chief Commercial Officer [CCO]. With his extensive background and proven expertise, Richard will be a key driver of BioConnection’s success and growth.



Richard brings over more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and global commercialization in a business-to-business environment. During his career he served in several increasingly senior commercial roles of which the last 10 years as Chief Commercial Officer at Synthon in the Netherlands and at Galenicum in Spain.

Richard graduated in Chemistry at the University of Amsterdam [cum laude] and holds a Ph.D in Biochemistry. The combination of his scientific background with his commercial and business mindset provides a unique combination for successful understanding of the end-to-end process of development, production and commercialization of medicines in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Richard Sewalt commented to his appointment:

"I am very excited to embark on this new journey and to further grow the company together with the whole team at BioConnection. In addition, I look forward to expanding the business and creating value for patients together with our current customers as well as with new customers."

BioConnection’s CEO Alexander Willemse, PhD, MSc stated:

“We are confident that Richard’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our future success.”

About BioConnection

BioConnection is a leading Dutch contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the pharmaceutical industry. We specialize in the production of injectable (bio) pharmaceutical products, catering to a global clientele from our FDA and EMA-certified facility in Oss, North Brabant. Our comprehensive range of services includes Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), encompassing drug product manufacturing process development, Fill & Finish for liquid, and freeze-drying (lyophilization) presentations at both clinical and commercial scales in vials and syringes. Additionally, we offer specialized small-scale (hand fill) production for personalized medicines, ensuring adaptability and precision in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

