Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Size, Share & Trends by Type (Automated, Manual), Size (8-19 cm, 19 cm & Above), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Age Group (Infants & children, Adults), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for blood pressure cuffs, a crucial component in monitoring cardiovascular health, is projected to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2029, exhibiting a strong CAGR of 9.0%. This growth is primarily fueled by the escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in blood pressure monitoring, and heightened awareness of the importance of early diagnosis.





The aging population, which is more susceptible to hypertension, coupled with an overall increase in the global populace, significantly propels the demand for blood pressure cuffs. Innovations such as automated devices for home blood pressure monitoring and wireless cuff technologies contribute to this market's prosperity.



Segmental Insights



Automated blood pressure cuffs are spearheading market growth due to their user-friendly features that integrate seamlessly with modern health care systems, leading to their widespread adoption in the medical community. The segment for blood pressure cuffs sized 19 cm and above is anticipated to witness substantial growth. It underscores the imperative for accurate blood pressure measurement in clinical and home settings. Similarly, the reusable cuffs segment dominates usage due to the economic benefits they offer to health care institutions and their role in supporting sustainable medical initiatives.



Adults represent the largest demographic in this market, reflecting the global concerns of unhealthy lifestyles and increased stress leading to higher rates of hypertension. As for distribution channels, the offline segment continues to retain the largest market share, attributed to the broad accessibility of blood pressure cuffs in physical retail outlets alongside proactive government interventions for hypertension management.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region holds promising growth potential, predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate within this market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this include an increase in healthcare investments, a rising number of healthcare institutions, and escalating awareness about cardiovascular health in countries such as India, China, and Japan.



Competitive Scenario



The competitive landscape showcases a robust array of global players, including prominent names that are well-positioned to cater to the rising demand for blood pressure cuffs. These market participants are actively engaging in strategic partnerships, service offerings, and embracing innovative growth strategies to strengthen their market presence.



The report acknowledges the intricate dynamics influencing the market, including drivers such as the aging population and the shallenges faced, like potential technical limitations. Opportunities such as the adoption of advanced monitoring devices and the rise of telehealth are also highlighted alongside the competitive assessment, providing insight into the strategic undertakings of market leaders.



Stakeholders can anticipate comprehensive market perspectives and identify beneficial avenues for market enhancement and diversification. The blood pressure cuffs market, with its steadfast growth trajectory, offers an optimistic outlook and beckons further exploration of its potential in improving global health standards.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $909 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1399 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Omron Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Halma PLC

Osi Systems, Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Medline Industries, Lp.

Microlife Corporation

Bios Medical

Accoson

Cellbios

Midmark Corporation

Withings

Spengler Holtex Group

Beurer

Technicuff

W.A. Baum Co. Inc.

Bpl Medical Technologies

Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Masimo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjf16t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment