RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-09-06
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|2000 +/- 2000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,750
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|2,000
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|1,705 %
|Lowest yield
|1,697 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1,712 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|29.17
|Auction date
|2024-09-06
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,750
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|1,782 %
|Lowest yield
|1,782 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1,782 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00