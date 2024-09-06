RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-09-06
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367 
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln2000 +/- 2000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,750
Volume sold, SEK mln2,000
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids6
Average yield1,705 %
Lowest yield1,697 %
Highest accepted yield1,712 %
% accepted at highest yield       29.17

 

Auction date2024-09-06
Loan1062 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319 
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,750
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1,782 %
Lowest yield1,782 %
Highest accepted yield1,782 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



 