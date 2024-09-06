U.S. Automatic Faucets Focused Insights Report 2024-2029 with Exclusive Data on 25 Vendors

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Automatic Faucets Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. automatic faucets market is expected to reach a value of $1.91 billion by 2029 from $1.32 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2023 to 2029

The U.S. automatic faucets market report contains exclusive data on 25 vendors. The market is competing based on quality, functionality, and pricing. Manufacturing companies focus on balancing quality, affordability, and advanced features. Thus, the companies focus on innovation in product materials, designs, and manufacturing processes. The established brands and many other small players fragment the market.

Established plumbing brands dominate the market with their various automatic faucet brands. They are offering a wide variety of products in the U.S. market to gain traction. The companies in this market focus on strengthening their network and reaching a wider audience through various distribution channels. Leading companies in the market are FontanaShowers, Kohler, Lixil Group, Masco Corporation, Moen Incorporated, Newell Brands, Sloan Valve Company, Stern Engineering Ltd., TOTO, and Zurn Water, LLC.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancement in Sensor Technology



Advancement in sensor technology is a major trend in the U.S. market. It is due to various factors, including improved functionality, hygiene focus, and additional features. Newer sensors offer precise detection and improve overall user experience by reducing accidental water activation. It offers improved detection accuracy, touchless refill systems, quicker response times, and remote-control monitoring. Many of the companies are offering guarantees for no-leakage faucets.

ASSA ABLOY offers Pforever SealT, which features advanced ceramic disc valve technology with a never-leak guarantee. The Advancement in the sensor allows for features like water temperature control, automatic flow shut-off per set time, and adjustable sensing range. It makes faucets more user-friendly. The advancement in sensors makes faucets water-efficient. There is a rising demand for water conservation-based products in the kitchen and bathroom.

People in the U.S. are focusing on the reduction in wastewater. Due to technological advancements, the demand for touchless and sensor-based products has increased in the U.S. market. It gives convenience to the disabled people. Demand for automatic faucets has increased at various commercial places due to a rising preference for convenience. As touchless operations help to prevent diseases, their demand has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The improved sensor technology helps to maintain the touch-free faucet experience. Overall, sensor innovation is a major reason for the increase in automatic faucet popularity in residential and commercial applications.



Growing Popularity of Wall Mounted Automated Faucets



The popularity of wall-mounted automatic faucets is growing significantly in the U.S. market due to various factors, including clean aesthetics, hygiene benefits, and space savings. Wal-mounted facets create a streamlined and clean look on vanities and sinks, particularly in minimalist and modern bathroom designs. By improving hygiene, wall-mounted faucets reduce potential bacteria and germ harborage areas.

Its demand is rising in commercial spaces where more traffic of people is there. It also frees up the counter space around the sink and is ideal for smaller bathrooms. Wall-mounted faucets are known for maximizing usable surface area. They are widely used in high-traffic public restrooms across industries like healthcare, education, hospitality, and office buildings. The sleek design of wall-mounted automatic faucets attracts consumers to their residential spaces. These faucets are more popular in modern homes because they provide hygienic benefits.

The demand for guest rooms and master bathrooms is high. Due to increased demand for hygiene in the hospitality industry from consumers, hospitality industry players are offering the best possible services for their consumers to enhance their experience. Thus, the manufacturers focus on targeting such end-users to gain traction in the market. This will drive the demand for automatic faucets in the U.S. market during the forecast period.



Growing Incidence of Contagious Diseases Increases Product Demand



The rise of contagious diseases drives the U.S. automatic faucets market. It is due to the threat of re-emergence of pandemics, climate change, and emerging diseases. New diseases are constantly emerging, from animals to humans. Factors like human-animal interaction and deforestation can contribute to this. A warming planet can change the range of pathogens, allowing the growth of various illness-related diseases in new areas. Due to the close contact & touch, various diseases are spreading significantly in the U.S.

The number of contagious diseases is rising in the U.S. caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, etc. The health authorities are forced to adopt hygiene protocols in public places. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that HAIs account for around 1.7 million infections and around 99,000 associated deaths each year in U.S. hospitals alone.

The declining vaccination rates and overuse of antibiotics have led to the return of various diseases like cough, measles, etc. Various public health agencies are constantly monitoring contagious diseases. With increased awareness about health and wellness, the U.S. people avoid direct contact with sanitary products in public places. Proper cough etiquette and frequent handwashing are essential to stop the spread of germs. The increasing hygiene standards and the prevalence of HAIs in the U.S. drive the demand for automatic faucets.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Cost



High cost is a significant challenge in the U.S. automatic faucets market. Some issues in the U.S. automatic faucets market include higher upfront costs, perception vs value, and installation considerations. Automatic faucets have a higher upfront cost than traditional faucets. This is due to the additional electronic component and sensor technology involved. As per the model, installing automatic faucets requires more plumbing work.

It adds to the overall cost. Some consumers are not looking for the long-term benefits of automatic faucets, such as touchless operation or water conservation, outweigh the initial cost. Thus, some people may avoid installing automatic faucets and prefer buying traditional ones. It may hinder the market growth for automatic faucets during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered United States

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

FontanaShowers

Kohler

Lixil Group

Masco Corporation

Moen Incorporated

Newell Brands

Sloan Valve Company

Stern Engineering Ltd.

TOTO

Zurn Water, LLC.

Other Prominent Vendors

ASSA ABLOY

Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company

Bradley Company, LLC

Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

Kraus

Speakman

Symmons Inc.

Dornbracht

Electronic Faucet

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

MAC Faucets, LLC

MIS ELECTRONICS

The Chicago Faucet Company

The Splash Lab

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

By Product

Counter Mounted

Wall Mounted

By Energy

DC

AC

By End-User

Commercial

Hospitality

Residential

Healthcare

Corporate Space

Education

Government & Defense

Industrial

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

