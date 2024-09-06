Global Tumor Markers Testing Market, Supplier Shares and Strategies, 2023-2028 - High-Growth Opportunities for Cancer Diagnostic Tests and Analyzers

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Global Tumor Markers Testing Market - High-Growth Opportunities for Cancer Diagnostic Tests and Analyzers - US, Europe, Japan - Supplier Shares and Strategies, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field.

Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion worldwide.



Geographic Coverage



France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, USA



Worldwide Market Overview

Five-year test volume and sales projections by country.

Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, structure, size, growth and major suppliers by country.

Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing by country.

Cancer statistics, etiology and recent developments in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for new products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Over 200 Current and Emerging Cancer Diagnostic Test

Biochemical Markers

Oncogenes

Growth Factors

Hormones

Colony Stimulating Factors

Lymphokines

Immunohistochemical Stains, and others.

ACTH, AFP, Beta-2 Microglobulin, CA 15-3/27.29, CA 19-9, CA 125, Calcitonin, Cathepsin, CEA, Chromogranin, Colon-Specific Antigen, Cytokeratins, Estrogen Receptor, Ferritin, Gastrin, HCG, Insulin, Interferons, Interleukins, Lymphocyte Subtyping, Neuron-Specific Enolase, Nucleolar, Occult Blood, Oncogenes, Pancreatic Oncofetal Antigen, Pap Smear, Parathyroid Hormone, Progesterone Receptor, Prostatic Acid Phosphatase, Prostatic Specific Antigen, S-100 Protein, Serotonin, Sialic Acid, Squamous Cell Carcinoma Ag, TDT, Thymidine Kinase, Thyroglobulin, Tissue Polypeptide Antigen, and others.

Supplier Shares, Sales and Volume Forecasts

Sales and market shares of major cancer diagnostic product suppliers by individual test and country.

Five-year test volume and sales forecasts for major tumor markers by country and market segment, including:

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Physician Offices/Group Practices

Cancer Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Instrumentation Review

Analysis of major molecular diagnostic and immunodiagnostic analyzers used for cancer testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Assessment

Assessment of latest molecular diagnostic methods, biochips/microarrays, biosensors, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, chromosome analysis, IT, artificial intelligence, flow cytometry, and other technologies and their potential applications for cancer diagnostic testing.

Review of competing/complementing technologies, including CT, MRI, NMR, PET and photonics spectroscopy.

Extensive listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new cancer diagnostic tests and detection technologies.

Competitive Strategies

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements, and new products in R&D.

