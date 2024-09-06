Western Europe Cigarettes and Alternative Nicotine Products Market 2024: PMI Dominates Heated Tobacco, while Shenzhen Imiracle Technology Leads e-Vaping

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cigarettes and Alternative Nicotine Products in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cigarette sales were in decline across Western Europe in 2023, but increased slightly at a regional level due to the strong growth in Turkey, where illicit trade was falling and the smoking population was growing. Sales of next-generation products continue to grow in Western Europe, with even an upcoming ban on disposable vapes in the UK, their biggest regional market, not expected to significantly impact this trend, with Italy remaining the leading market for heated tobacco products regionally.

Key Findings



Rising prices see smokers cutting down, quitting or looking for alternatives

Rising prices, due to the global inflationary environment and ongoing tax hikes, increasing health awareness and competition from next-generation products is resulting in declining unit volume sales of cigarettes across most of Western Europe, with little likelihood of this changing over the forecast period.

Ban to bring an end to the disposable vapes boom in the UK

Although slower than in the two previous years, closed-system single-use vaping products were still recording dynamic growth in the UK in 2023. However, with concerns about the throwaway nature of disposable vapes as well as their attraction to underage smokers, the UK government announced a ban on these products from early 2025, which will necessitate industry players pivoting their focus towards open and other closed vaping products.

Strong growth for nicotine pouches in Finland

The nicotine pouches category is expected to see strong growth over the forecast period. Sweden will continue to be the leading country market in Western Europe, but Finland is expected to take over from Denmark as the second biggest in the region over 2023-2028. This is due to the Finnish authorities deregulating the sale of these products in mid-2023.

Heated tobacco products expected to continue growing

Heated tobacco products will be accounting for just over half of overall smokeless tobacco, e-vapour products and heated tobacco sales at the end of the forecast period, having recorded further growth in the coming years. PMI continues to drive the development of the category, rolling out its new Iqos ILUMA devices and TEREA sticks across the region, with the other tobacco giants also present with devices like Ploom (JTI), Glo (BAT) or Pulze (Imperial Brands).

The Cigarettes and Alternative Nicotine Products in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.



Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes (Illicit+Legal), Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Company coverage: PMI, JTI, BAT and Imperial Brands

Key Topics Covered:

Regional overview

Cigarette sales declining in 2018-2023 in Western Europe

Western Europe has a high per capita rate for next-generation products

Declining sales expected in Western Europe in the coming years

Growth will slow but remain relatively dynamic for next-generation products

Sales declining everywhere but Turkey in Western Europe in 2018-2023

Italy drives heated tobacco growth, while the UK experiences a disposable vaping boom

Inflation, tax rises, illicit trade and new products depress UK demand for cigarettes in 2023

Strong growth for Swedish-style snus in Norway, but regulation on its way

Dynamic growth recorded by fine cut cigarettes in Turkey over 2018-2023

Strong growth in cigarette sales in Turkey in 2023

Dutch authorities gradually restricting cigarette sales to specialist outlets

Heated tobacco products add the bulk of new sales in Western Europe over 2018-2023

Italy leads heated tobacco and the UK e-vaping, but disposable vape ban looms in the latter

Food/drink/tobacco specialists and small local grocers the two biggest channels

Convenience retail leads distribution of cigarettes in Germany

Vape shops, e-commerce and convenience retail lead e-vapour products sales in the UK

Food/drink/tobacco specialists the key channel for sales of heated tobacco products

Leading companies and brands

The competitive landscapes for cigarettes remain extremely concentrated across the region

Major players' foray into fine cut tobacco not a great success in Turkey

PMI, JTI, BAT and Imperial Brands present across the region

Parliament moving up the rankings over 2018-2023

PMI dominates heated tobacco, while Shenzhen Imiracle Technology leads e-vaping

Forecast projections

Only Turkey will record unit volume growth in cigarette sales over the forecast period

Cigarette sales to decline by 54 billion units in Western Europe over the forecast period

Continued growth expected for next-generation tobacco products

Heated tobacco will drive actual sales growth in the overall category

Nicotine pouches to see dynamic growth in Finland over 2023-2208

Country snapshots

Austria: Market Context

Belgium: Market Context

Denmark: Market Context

Finland: Market Context

France: Market Context

Germany: Market Context

Greece: Market Context

Ireland: Market Context

Italy: Market Context

Netherlands: Market Context

Portugal: Market Context

Spain: Market Context

Sweden: Market Context

Switzerland: Market Context

Turkey: Market Context

UK: Market Context

