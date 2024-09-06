Generators in the Healthcare Industry Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Backup Power Solutions, Rising Demand for UPS

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generator in the Healthcare Industry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Generator in the Healthcare Industry is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the generator market in the healthcare industry is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing frequency of natural disasters and power grid failures is highlighting the need for reliable backup power solutions in medical facilities. Secondly, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, is creating a greater demand for generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply in new hospitals and clinics. Thirdly, stringent regulatory requirements and standards for emergency power systems in healthcare settings are prompting facilities to invest in advanced and compliant generator systems.



Additionally, the growing adoption of digital healthcare technologies and electronic medical records (EMRs) necessitates robust power backup to protect critical data and maintain continuous operation of IT systems. Technological advancements, such as the integration of IoT and AI for predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring, are also enhancing the reliability and efficiency of generators. Lastly, the increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is driving the adoption of hybrid generator systems that combine traditional fuels with renewable energy sources, offering a more resilient and environmentally friendly solution for the healthcare industry.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Stationary Generators segment, which is expected to reach US$5.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.0%. The Portable Generators segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.7% CAGR to reach $1.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Generator in the Healthcare Industry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply Drives Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Backup Power Solutions in Healthcare Expands Market

Technological Advancements in Generator Design Propel Market

Focus on Patient Safety and Critical Care Strengthens Business Case

Growing Awareness About Power Outages and Emergencies Generates Demand

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure Sustains Market Growth

Development of Portable and Mobile Generators Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Investment in Healthcare Facilities Drives Demand

Advances in Fuel Cell and Battery Technologies Generate Interest

Rising Need for Reliable Power Solutions in Remote Areas Spurs Market

Growing Use of Generators in Diagnostic and Research Laboratories Expands Opportunities

