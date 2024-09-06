Canadian Payments Forecast 2024: Detailed Five-year Forecasts on Consumer Payments and Related Acceptance Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Payments Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canadian payments landscape has experienced unprecedented turbulence over the last four years as a result of the pandemic, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, supply chain challenges, high inflation, high interest rates, and looming prospects for an economic slowdown. These developments have already had a significant impact on consumer spending, which is one of the key factors driving the payments industry in Canada.

Canadian Payments Forecast, 2024 provides detailed insights into how these developments affecting the Canadian economy are likely to play out in terms of consumer spending and payment choices. The report also examines how new technologies, business models and fintechs will be instrumental in shaping this future.

Drawing on survey research from more than 2,000 Canadian consumers, Canadian Payments Forecast, 2024 is a critical strategic resource for payment professionals, providing essential in-depth insights and forecasts across all consumer payment modalities to facilitate effective strategic planning and product development in the wake of the pandemic, and the likely impact of geopolitical conflict.

Canadian Payments Forecast, 2024 provides an in-depth analysis of each of the major consumer payments segments in the Canadian market. Detailed five-year forecasts are presented on consumer payments and related acceptance infrastructure.

Payment types included in the report:

Cash

Online payments

Gift cards

Cheques

Mobile payments

P2P payments

Debit cards

Bill payments and transfers

International remittances

Credit cards

Prepaid cards

Wearable payments

Contactless payments

Virtual currencies

Included in this year's comprehensive update of the report:

In-depth analysis on prospects for the Canadian economy, personal consumption expenditure, and the retail sector as Canada towards a softer economy

Analysis and forecast for each major consumer payment segment in the wake of developments in the Canadian economy

An in-depth assessment of the penetration and acceptance of emerging payment technologies and how these will shape the future in payments

Key Indicator tables for all major payment modes

Recognized by industry leaders as the most comprehensive, authoritative and independent review of the market available in Canada, Canadian Payments Forecast is now in its 15th year of publication. A strategic resource for payment professionals, the report provides essential in-depth planning information for executives and managers responsible for achieving growth in Canada's payment industry.

MARKET ANALYSIS

The Canadian Economy

Consumer Payments in Perspective

Cash

Cheques

Debit

Credit Cards

Contactless

Mobile

Online

Bill Payments and Transfers

Wearable Payments

Prepaid Cards (Payment Brands)

Gift Cards

Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments

International Remittances

Virtual Currencies

