Infrared Light-emitting Diodes Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Integration of Infrared LEDs in Biometric Systems, Rising Demand for Security and Surveillance Systems Spurs Growth

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrared Light-emitting Diodes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Infrared Light-emitting Diodes was estimated at US$553.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$821.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Infrared light-emitting diodes (IR LEDs) are pivotal in the development of various modern technologies, serving a crucial role across a spectrum of applications, from remote controls to advanced surveillance systems. These devices emit light in the infrared spectrum, invisible to the human eye but invaluable for electronic applications.

Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the performance of IR LEDs, improving their wavelength specificity and power efficiency, which are critical for precise sensing and long-range illumination. Innovations in semiconductor materials, such as the use of gallium arsenide (GaAs) and aluminum gallium arsenide (AlGaAs), have led to more efficient and robust IR LEDs that operate at lower voltages and with higher outputs, meeting the demands of increasingly sophisticated electronic devices.

How Are Emerging Applications Shaping the IR LED Market?



Emerging applications of IR LEDs are broad and impactful, extending their utility beyond traditional uses to more innovative and technically demanding fields. In the automotive industry, IR LEDs are integral to night vision systems, helping vehicles detect obstacles in low visibility conditions. Similarly, in healthcare, these LEDs are used in biometric systems and advanced imaging, providing non-invasive diagnostic capabilities and improving patient monitoring technologies.

The growing interest in smart home devices and IoT applications has also propelled the use of IR LEDs in home security cameras, motion detectors, and automated lighting systems. Each of these applications not only broadens the market for IR LEDs but also pushes the envelope on the specifications and capabilities that these components must meet, driving ongoing innovations and adaptations in the sector.

What Challenges and Innovations Characterize the IR LED Industry?



The IR LED industry, while expanding, faces several challenges that spur continuous innovation. One major challenge is the thermal management in high-power IR LEDs, which affects the longevity and efficiency of the devices. Innovations in packaging and heat sink technologies have been crucial in mitigating these issues, allowing IR LEDs to be used in more demanding environments without degradation of performance.

Additionally, the industry is working towards standardizing wavelengths to ensure compatibility across different devices and applications, which is vital for consumer electronics and integrated systems. As the market for IR LEDs grows, so does the need for more rigorous testing and quality assurance practices to maintain reliability and performance standards, especially for critical applications in medical and automotive fields.

Growth in the Infrared Light-Emitting Diode Market Is Driven by Several Factors.



The growth in the infrared light-emitting diode market is driven by several factors, including the expanding range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Technological advancements that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the spectral output of IR LEDs have made them more attractive for a variety of uses. Additionally, the increasing adoption of sensors in the automotive and industrial sectors, which rely heavily on IR LEDs for accurate and efficient operation, further stimulates market growth.

Consumer behavior trends towards more integrated and automated home systems have also fueled the demand for IR LEDs in residential security and automation products. Economic expansion in emerging markets is another catalyst, increasing access to and demand for advanced technology solutions incorporating IR LEDs. Together, these factors contribute to a dynamic and rapidly growing market, promising continued expansion and innovation in the field of infrared light-emitting diodes.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Consumer Electronics Application segment, which is expected to reach US$349.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Surveillance Application segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $146.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.7% CAGR to reach $187.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cree, Inc., EPI LEDS Co., Ltd., Epistar Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $553.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $821.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Infrared Light-emitting Diodes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Security and Surveillance Systems Spurs Growth in Infrared Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market

Advancements in Infrared LED Technology Propel Development of High-Efficiency Lighting Solutions

Growing Adoption of Infrared LEDs in Consumer Electronics Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

How the Proliferation of IoT Devices Drives Demand for Infrared LEDs in Smart Home Applications

Increasing Use of Infrared LEDs in Automotive Night Vision Systems Propels Market Growth

Rising Demand for Remote Control Devices Sustains Market for Infrared LEDs in Consumer Applications

Integration of Infrared LEDs in Biometric Systems Expands Market Potential in Security and Access Control

Growing Adoption of Infrared LEDs in Medical Devices for Non-Invasive Health Monitoring Drives Market Expansion

Increasing Use of Infrared LEDs in Optical Communication Systems Expands Market for High-Speed Data Transmission

Growing Application of Infrared LEDs in Industrial Automation and Machine Vision Systems Drives Market Demand

Rising Interest in Infrared LEDs for Agricultural and Horticultural Lighting Solutions Expands Market Opportunities

The Role of Infrared LEDs in Enhancing Performance of Security Cameras and Video Surveillance Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 13 Featured)

Cree, Inc.

EPI LEDS Co., Ltd.

Epistar Corporation

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd

High Power Lighting Corp.

Lextar Electronics Corporation

Lite-On Technology Corporation

Lumileds Holding BV

M.L.S Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lg19ay

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment