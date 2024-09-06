Lands Advisory Board and First Nations Market Housing Fund Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support Land Governance and Individual Home Ownership

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chief Robert Louie, Chairman of the First Nation Lands Advisory Board (LAB) and Michael L. Rice, Chair of the First Nations Market Housing Fund (FNMHF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the intent to develop a framework for cooperation and collaboration with each other over mutual goals.



The LAB and the FNMHF have working relationships with the same 114 First Nations from coast-to-coast and complimentary operational mandates that support First Nation land governance initiatives and promoting individual home ownership.

This MOU represents a logical step forward for First Nation organization to First Nation organization-based information sharing and promotion, capacity development and training. Growing an environment where First Nation entities can help each other deliver support and services in partnership is a step towards better coordination and more efficient use of limited resources and will ultimately result in more benefit provided to First Nation communities.

Quotes

“This is a meaningful step forward in our shared mission to empower First Nations communities through land management and homeownership. Over the past year, we’ve seen how our work at the Fund aligns with the goals of the Lands Advisory Board. By joining forces, we can amplify our efforts, address the challenges we face, and support First Nation prosperity. Housing is not just a shelter—it’s a cornerstone for economic development and a foundation for future generations.”

Michael L. Rice

Chair of the First Nations Market Housing Fund

“I am pleased with the opportunity to work with the First Nations Market Housing Fund. This Indigenous organization has done some great work in support of community housing and capacity initiatives. Their dedication to First Nation housing initiatives is a great compliment to the work we do. This partnership will showcase the strengths of the Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management and the need to address the housing needs on reserves across Canada.”

Chief Robert Louie

Chairman of the Land Advisory Board

About the First Nations Market Housing Fund

The First Nations Market Housing Fund (“the Fund”) is dedicated to empowering First Nations communities across Canada by providing the tools needed to secure homeownership on reserve lands. We believe that homeownership can significantly improve housing challenges in on-reserve communities.

About the First Nation Lands Advisory Board

The Lands Advisory Board was created to support First Nations to resume jurisdiction over reserve lands and resources. The Lands Advisory Board is comprised of an elected Chairman and regionally elected Directors, determined by the Councils of the signatory First Nations who have formally established their land codes.

About the First Nations Land Management Resource Centre

The First Nations Land Management Resource Centre was established to provide technical and professional support to First Nation signatories as they progress through the developmental and operational phases of The Framework Agreement. The Framework Agreement was developed to recognize First Nations' inherent rights to govern their reserve lands without federal interference. Since January 2000, First Nations Land Management Resource Centre has assisted 240 communities across Canada initiating the process to re-establish self-governance over their reserve lands.

Quick facts

The Framework Agreement was developed to provide recognition for First Nations' inherent right to govern their reserve lands. The Framework Agreement includes a growing number of communities across Canada who are interested in replacing the restrictive lands-related sections of the Indian Act with the legal framework developed in a community land code.

The Fund was born from the urgent need for innovative housing solutions in Indigenous communities, integrating the unique traditions, values, and governance structures of each community we serve.

The Fund’s current Board of Trustees and CEO are all dedicated First Nations individuals from various regions across Canada.

The Fund firmly believes that by expanding housing options, particularly through homeownership, First Nations communities can experience significant positive outcomes, including community reinvestment, addressing housing shortages, and reducing social housing demands.

First Nations Market Housing Fund

Lands Advisory Board • First Nations Land Management Resource Centre

John Makson

Senior Public Relations Advisor

Lands Advisory Board

john.makson@labrc.com

250-661-5471

Nancy Coloccia

Communications and Marketing Specialist

First Nations Market Housing Fund

ncoloccia@fnmhf.ca

613-604-9859

