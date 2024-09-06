Age-related Macular Degeneration Digital Marketing Trends Report 2024: Metrics of Pharma Assets in AMD Including Branded Websites for Patients and HCPs and Unbranded Sites

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Trends in Age-related Macular Degeneration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses key digital marketing metrics of pharma assets in AMD including branded websites for patients and HCPs and unbranded sites. Metrics include website traffic volume, engagement, and source, DDA and paid SEO. Countries include the US and EUCAN.

Genentech's Vabysmo.com achieved the highest total traffic across branded age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patient sites in the US, with over two million visits from June 2023 to May 2024. This was followed by Bayer's Eylea.us (353,000 visits). Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to branded AMD websites originated from direct sources, followed by organic.

There was minimal paid search engine optimization (SEO) detected across most branded sites in the US. Vabysmo.com was supported by the most paid SEO at over 1,726 keywords, followed by Syfovre.com at 1,130 keywords. Genentech spent the most on Digital Display Advertising (DDA) for Vabysmo.com, at $640,000.



Genentech's Vabysmo-hcp.com achieved the highest total traffic across branded AMD healthcare professional (HCP) sites in the US, with over 390K visits from June 2023 to May 2024. Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to branded AMD websites for HCPs originated from direct sources, followed by paid and organic traffic. Vabysmo-hcp.com was supported by the most paid SEO at 1,082 keywords. Coherus BioSciences spent the most on DDA for Cimerli.com, at over $51,000.



In the US, few AMD-specific unbranded sites were detected from pharma companies. Between June 2023 - May 2024, Bausch & Lomb's Sightmatters.com had the highest traffic across that period with over 140,000 visits, followed by Apellis' Recognizeandreferga.com with over 62,000 visits. DDA spending was only detected across sightmatters.com and Recognizeandreferfa.com with over $19,000 and over $2,000, respectively.



No traffic was detected in the five major European markets (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Canada) (EUCAN) AMD branded and unbranded websites.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the digital marketing competitive landscape in AMD, with a view of leading patient and HCP branded assets across different regions.

See what tactics pharma companies are using to drive traffic to their AMD branded assets for patient and HCPs, such as DDA and paid SEO.

Understand what sources of website traffic are generating the most visits to these assets, such as paid SEO, social media, or organic searches.

Compare top branded and unbranded assets for patients by how they address and support different patient needs.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

US Branded Websites for Patients

US Branded Websites for Physicians

EUCAN Branded Websites

EUCAN Unbranded Websites

Appendix

Companies Featured

Genentech

Coherus BioSciences

Apellis

Bayer

Bausch & Lomb

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auszc2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.