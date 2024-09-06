Hut 8 Operations Update for August 2024

18.5 EH/s and 762 MW under management in mining

Miami, FL, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners, today released its operations update for August 2024.

“During August, we maintained our focus on low-cost operations and unit economics,” said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. “Maximizing returns from our current fleet remains a priority while we continue to plan a thoughtfully structured fleet upgrade to next-generation ASICs. Reactor, our curtailment software, enabled us to mine when profitable and keep energy costs low during what is typically the hottest month of the year.”

“We also advanced commercialization efforts for our 205-megawatt site in the Texas Panhandle, as well as large-scale opportunities in our development pipeline that are suitable for Bitcoin mining and AI. We look forward to sharing further updates on each of these growth vectors as they materialize.”

Highlights:

Advanced commercialization discussions for the Texas Panhandle site in parallel with ongoing engineering and procurement efforts, targeting energization in H1 2025

Energized Building 1 at Cedarvale during August and remain on track to bring the remaining three buildings online by December

Operating Metrics

Average during the period unless otherwise noted August 2024 July 2024 Total energy capacity under management1,2,3 762 MW 762 MW Total deployed miners under management4 179.5K 174.2K Total hashrate under management5 18.5 EH/s 18.0 EH/s Self-Mining6 Deployed miners7 58.5K 58.2K Deployed hashrate8 5.6 EH/s 5.5 EH/s Bitcoin produced1,9 87 BTC 105 BTC Bitcoin on balance sheet1 9,105 BTC 9,102 BTC Managed Services2,10 Energy capacity under management1 582 MW 582 MW Deployed miners under management 130.5K 125.4K Hashrate under management 13.9 EH/s 13.4 EH/s Hosting Deployed miners under management11,12 76.7K 76.7K Hashrate under management13 8.5 EH/s 8.5 EH/s





Energy Infrastructure Platform1

Current Revenue Stream(s)14 Site Location Owner Power Capacity Self-

Mining Managed Services Hosting HPC Power Sales Expansion Site 115 Texas Panhandle Hut 8 205 MW Medicine Hat Medicine Hat, AB Hut 8 67 MW Yes Salt Creek Orla, TX Hut 8 63 MW Yes Alpha Niagara Falls, NY Hut 8 50 MW Yes Yes Drumheller16 Drumheller, AB Hut 8 42 MW Kelowna Kelowna, BC Hut 8 1.1 MW Yes Mississauga Mississauga, ON Hut 8 0.9 MW Yes Vaughan Vaughan, ON Hut 8 0.6 MW Yes Vancouver II Vancouver, BC Hut 8 0.5 MW Yes Vancouver I Vancouver, BC Hut 8 0.3 MW Yes King Mountain17 McCamey, TX Hut 8 (JV) 280 MW Yes Yes Yes Yes Iroquois Falls18 Iroquois Falls, ON Hut 8 (JV) 120 MW Yes Kingston18 Kingston, ON Hut 8 (JV) 110 MW Yes North Bay18 North Bay, ON Hut 8 (JV) 40 MW Yes Kapuskasing18 Kapuskasing, ON Hut 8 (JV) 40 MW Yes Cedarvale3 Barstow, TX Managed 215 MW Yes East Stiles Midland, TX Managed 30 MW Yes Rebel Midland, TX Managed 25 MW Yes Stiles Midland, TX Managed 20 MW Yes Garden City Midland, TX Managed 12 MW Yes Total 1,322 MW

Upcoming Conferences & Events:

September 9-11, 2024: H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Annual Global Investment Conference September 25-26, 2024: TMT M&A Forum USA 2024

September 25-26, 2024: infra/STRUCTURE 2024

September 26, 2024: ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2024

Notes :

As of the end of the period Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure, including 100% of the energy capacity at the King Mountain site, which is owned by the King Mountain JV in which the Company has a 50% membership interest and a Fortune 200 renewable energy producer has the remaining 50% membership interest (the “King Mountain JV”). Includes 215 megawatts assuming full capacity at Cedarvale, which was first energized in April and is currently under construction. Includes all miners that are racked with power and networking, rounded to the nearest 100, in Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure with power and networking, including all miners at the King Mountain site. Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting hashrate, including 100% of the hashrate at the King Mountain site. Self-Mining operations for Hut 8 include 100% of operations at the King Mountain site. Deployed miners are defined as those physically racked with power and networking, rounded to the nearest 100; deployed self-mining miners net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8’s joint venture partner was 49.5K during August and 49.2K during July. Indicates the target hashrate of all deployed miners; deployed self-mining hashrate net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8’s joint venture partner was 4.7 EH/s during both August and July. Bitcoin produced net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8’s joint venture partner was 74 BTC during August and 88 during July. The Managed Services figures reflected in this table include the Self-Mining and Hosting metrics from the sites where Hut 8’s Managed Services business is an additional service layer in the operation of the site (at King Mountain, Rebel, Stiles, East Stiles, and Garden City). As a result, the sum of the Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting numbers will not add up to the “Total energy capacity under management”, “Total deployed miners under management”, and “Total hashrate under management” figures that are also reflected in the table. Miners are rounded to the nearest 100. 42.6K deployed miners under management net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8’s joint venture partner during both August and July. 4.7 EH/s under management net of Hut 8’s joint venture partner’s 50% share of the King Mountain JV during both August and July, respectively. Reflects revenue sources to Hut 8, its subsidiaries, and/or joint ventures in which they participate. Site is currently under development. Site currently shut down; Hut 8 maintaining lease with option value of re-energizing site. Owned by a JV between Hut 8 and a Fortune 200 renewable energy producer in which Hut 8 has an approximately 50% membership interest. Owned by a JV between Hut 8 and Macquarie in which Hut 8 has an approximately 80% membership interest.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising twenty sites: ten Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one newly announced site in the Texas Panhandle. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This press release includes “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, “forward-looking information”). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “allow”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “predict”, “can”, “might”, “potential”, “predict”, “is designed to”, “likely” or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes statements relating to maximizing returns from the Company’s current fleet, planning a thoughtfully structured fleet upgrade to next-generation ASICs, and energizing the remaining three buildings at Cedarvale by December 2024.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, security and cybersecurity threats and hacks; malicious actors or botnet obtaining control of processing power on the Bitcoin network; further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; changes to Bitcoin mining difficulty; loss or destruction of private keys; increases in fees for recording transactions in the Blockchain; erroneous transactions; reliance on a limited number of key employees; reliance on third party mining pool service providers; regulatory changes; classification and tax changes; momentum pricing risk; fraud and failure related to digital asset exchanges; difficulty in obtaining banking services and financing; difficulty in obtaining insurance, permits and licenses; internet and power disruptions; geopolitical events; uncertainty in the development of cryptographic and algorithmic protocols; uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets; failure to anticipate technology innovations; the COVID19 pandemic, climate change; currency risk; lending risk and recovery of potential losses; litigation risk; business integration risk; changes in market demand; changes in network and infrastructure; system interruption; changes in leasing arrangements; failure to achieve intended benefits of power purchase agreements; potential for interrupted delivery, or suspension of the delivery, of energy to mining sites and other risks related to the digital asset mining and data center business. For a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8, please see the “Risk Factors” section of Hut 8’s Transition Report on Form 10-K, available under the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , and Hut 8’s other continuous disclosure documents which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov .

