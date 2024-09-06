2 Day Virtual Workshop: Human Factors and Usability Engineering in the Development of Drug Delivery Products Training Course

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Factors and Usability Engineering in the Development of Drug Delivery Products Training Course 24" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This two-day workshop has been designed specifically for product developers who want to incorporate human factors testing into their product development, or need to provide the regulators with specific usability data for their device to comply with the MDR.

The format for the day will be interactive with the presenter sharing his experiences as a specialist with extensive knowledge and understanding of the requirements of the MDR, IEC 62366 and FDA human factors Guidance. There will be questions posed for discussion and delegates will work through some of the key aspects of performing a successful human factors study.

Benefits of attending

Understand the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA human factors Guidance

the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA human factors Guidance Know how to provide the regulators with specific usability data for your device

how to provide the regulators with specific usability data for your device Understand human factors and the design process

human factors and the design process Learn how to validate combination products

how to validate combination products Consider human factors and risk

human factors and risk Discuss generic combination products - ANDAs and HF

generic combination products - ANDAs and HF Find out what HF data FDA require for biosimilars

Who Should Attend:

Engineering and device development

Packaging

Regulatory affairs

Quality systems

Quality assurance

Risk management

Marketing

Usability and human factors engineering

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Scope of the training

Expectations for the training

Background to human factors

Human factors, usability and ergonomics defined

Trends in drug delivery device technology

Use errors - scale, scope and implications

Defining the user interface

Usability research, clinical research and market research compared

Legal and regulatory requirements

US law and design control - implications for HF

MDR and usability requirements

Article 117 and implications for combination products

UK medical device regulations

IEC62366, FDA guidance and expectations

IEC62366 usability engineering process

FDA human factors guidance

ISO14971 applied to combination products

EMA guidance on combination products

Chinese human factors guidance 2022

Human factors methods and best practices

Human factors engineering

Perception, cognition and action model

Heuristic analysis

Design control, design and development

Design and development planning

Role of human factors in design control

UE methods and outputs

UE integration with combination product development

User needs & user interface specifications

Regulatory requirements for user needs

Defining formal user needs

User requirements and the design trace matrix

Building a user interface specification

Formative and validation testing methods

Formative testing methods

Human factors validation methods

Use-related risk

Regulatory requirements for use-related risk

ISO14971 applied to combination products

Risk analysis methods

Risk control

Residual risk analysis

HF and clinical trials

How HF and clinical trials differ

How to gather HF data during clinical trials

Changing the user interface during the trial program

HF requirements for INDs and IDEs

Technical data requirements

HF contents of a design history file

HF contents of a EU technical file

Predicate devices, platform devices and post-market surveillance

Platform devices - how to incorporate HF

Platform device due diligence

Post-market HF requirements - US and EU

Generic devices, biosimilars and ANDAs

How to do a database and literature search for known use problems

ANDA submissions and HF

ANDA versus 505(b)(2) HF requirements

FDA HF requirements for biosimilars

Practicalities - how to stay legal

GDPR, IRB, HIPAA and the Sunshine Act

When to apply for ethics/IRB approval

Common GDPR problems during HF testing

Wrap-up

Common pitfalls and top tips

Top tips

Speakers:



Richard Featherstone

Human Factors Director

Medical Device Usability Limited



Richard Featherstone is Human Factors Director of Medical Device Usability Limited, a specialist human factors consultancy that works exclusively with new and emerging medical technologies.



He has been designing and conducting human factors studies for over 10 years, and his experience includes a wide range of drug delivery technologies including inhalers, auto-injectors, nasal sprays and associated devices such as tele-health systems. He and the MDU team regularly test in the US, UK, Europe and Australia and undertake formative and summative testing for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies as well as small start-ups.



Based in Cambridge, MDU has grown rapidly to become Europe's largest specialist medical HF consultancy with clients around the world. Over 10 years of testing has meant that Richard has built a considerable body of knowledge of the practical aspects of designing, undertaking and reporting of both types of testing.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlk2hm

