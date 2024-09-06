Nurix Therapeutics To Participate in Upcoming ADC & Radiopharmaceuticals Pharma & Biotech Partnering Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Nurix, will present an update on Nurix’s Degrader-Antibody Conjugate (DAC) platform at the ADC & Radiopharmaceuticals Pharma & Biotech Partnering Summit being held in Boston from September 9-10, 2024.



Title: Targeted Protein Degraders As Next Generation Antibody Payloads

Conference: ADC & Radiopharmaceuticals Pharma & Biotech Partnering Summit

Date and time: Tuesday, September 10, 9:05 – 9:25 a.m. ET

The slides for this presentation may be accessed beginning on September 9, 2024, via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations.

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

