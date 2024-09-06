Edible Garden to Showcase Kick Sports Nutrition Product Line at ECRM’s Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session at the PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens September 8th - September 11th





BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it will exhibit its Kick Sports Nutrition product line at ECRM’s Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session at the PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, September 8th-September 11th.

ECRM connects brands and buyers worldwide, matching the right brands with the right buyers at the right time. Specializing in seamless product discovery, ECRM has hosted over 3 million meetings since 1994, helping thousands of brands enter retail chains and foodservice operations. Unlike traditional trade shows, ECRM offers distraction-free, curated 1 on 1 meetings that enhance product visibility and create unique business opportunities. With a high-tech, high-touch approach, ECRM ensures every meeting is productive, generating more leads than conventional trade shows.

“We are thrilled to participate in ECRM's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “At this event, we will showcase our innovative Kick Sports Nutrition line, featuring premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Our offerings reflect our dedication to cleaner ingredients and next-generation formulas that deliver both quality and value. This session provides us with a valuable platform to connect with key retail partners, buyers, suppliers, and industry leaders, allowing us to further our mission of reimagining the sports nutrition category.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line, features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

