Entrada Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Second Annual Diversity, Representation, Equity and Advocacy MatterS (DREAMS) Grant Program

BOSTON, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets long considered inaccessible. The Company today announced the recipients of its second annual Entrada Diversity, Representation, Equity and Advocacy MatterS (DREAMS) Grant Program. Entrada DREAMS grant recipients – CureDuchenne, The Little Hercules Foundation (LHF) and Walking Strong – will each be awarded $25,000 to support programs working to embrace diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) while uplifting members of the Duchenne community who are currently underrepresented or underserved.

“We’re thrilled to announce the 2024 recipients of the second annual DREAMS Grant Program in conjunction with World Duchenne Awareness Day. This year’s World Duchenne Awareness Day theme, ‘raise your voice for Duchenne,’ emphasizes the importance of amplifying voices to advocate for the rights, inclusion and well-being of people living with Duchenne. At Entrada, we believe in the power of lived experience and are guided by the voices of our community, with our DREAMS Grant Program serving as an important example,” said Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer at Entrada Therapeutics. “The efforts of these organizations to expand access to care, education and resources are inspiring, and the Entrada team is honored to expand their reach across the whole Duchenne community.”

Entrada DREAMS Grant Recipients

CureDuchenne is a global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The DREAMS grant will support The CureDuchenne International Outreach Program, which enhances global awareness and training on Duchenne through virtual and in-person conferences across various countries that may have limited access to education, healthcare and resources. The grant will play a key role in enabling the program to expand efforts to diagnose, treat and support individuals affected by Duchenne in Nepal, Uganda and China and other countries throughout 2024-2025.



The Little Hercules Foundation (LHF) is committed to ensuring that people living with rare diseases get access to treatments and care they need. The LHF team works with families across the Duchenne community to navigate the complexities of the US healthcare system. The DREAMS grant will enable the LHF to grow their individualized case management services for members of the Duchenne community and subsidize the cost of translation services when supporting families whose first language is not English.

Walking Strong seeks to empower individuals affected by Duchenne and their families by providing comprehensive support, funding cutting-edge scientific research and building a strong and compassionate community. Walking Strong’s programs are available to all Duchenne families and provide services such as free one-on-one mental wellness and life coaching, access to mobility and assistive devices, and canine support animals. The DREAMS grant will enable Walking Strong to expand the reach of these services to more families.



Entrada expresses our gratitude to the esteemed review committee of neuromuscular specialists and patient advocates who selected the Entrada DREAMS grant recipients in the second year of the annual program, including:

Sean Baumstark, Founder, de:terminence and Co-Host, Two Disabled Dudes Podcast

Founder, de:terminence and Co-Host, Two Disabled Dudes Podcast Keisha Greaves, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Girls Chronically Rock

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Girls Chronically Rock Amaris Sánchez-Larragoity, PsyD, Psychologist

Psychologist Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, MD (Dr. Panda), Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Director of Comprehensive Neuromuscular Program, Arkansas Children’s Hospital

“This year’s DREAMS Grant Program recipients are empowering the Duchenne community to demand a care system that prioritizes and delivers on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. While there is always more work to be done, these organizations are making critical progress in combating disparity and improving outcomes for all patients living with Duchenne,” said Dr. Panda. “It’s been an honor to serve on this year’s review committee alongside a true powerhouse group of experts.”

About Entrada DREAMS Grant Program

Entrada DREAMS is a competitive grants program designed to fund efforts within the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community to better identify, understand and reach those who are currently underrepresented and underserved. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate collaboration with minority-led or local community organizations to overcome barriers that limit the delivery of health education and support for individuals and families. The annual program was launched in 2023 and it awards three grants of $25,000 each to U.S.-based non-profit organizations. Project proposals are reviewed, scored and ranked by an independent committee comprised of neuromuscular specialists and patient advocates with expertise in Duchenne, DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusivity and accessibility), social impact and health.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company’s Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, ocular, metabolic and immunological diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45 and 50 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

