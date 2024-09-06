Keeping Your Precious Cargo Safe: The Best Graco® Car Seats for Every Stage

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's no secret that parents prioritize two things above all else: comfort and safety for their children. Finding the perfect balance is crucial, especially when it comes to car seats. As we approach Baby Safety Month, Graco® is reminding us of the importance of safety and thoughtful design.



Their Graco ProtectPlus Engineered™ car seats undergo rigorous testing to ensure they excel in frontal, side, rear-end, and even rollover crashes, offering parents ultimate peace of mind.

Here are a few Graco car seat options that deliver on both safety and convenience:

The Graco 4Ever® DLX Grad 5-in-1 Slim Car Seat is designed to be used for years. This innovative car seat grows with your child, transitioning seamlessly from infancy all the way to 12 years old. Perfect for families with multiple children, it can cleverly seat two kids at once with its removable seat belt trainer. Featuring a removable seat belt trainer and 10 headrest positions, you can ensure a comfortable and safe fit for your growing adventurer.

The Graco Turn2Me™ 3-in-1 Rotating Car Seat swivels towards you, making buckling up your little one a breeze. This ingenious seat also features the No-Rethread Simply Safe Adjust Harness System by Graco, allowing you to adjust the headrest and harness height in one easy motion. Additionally, the 4-position recline provides your child with optimal comfort throughout their journey.

The Graco SnugRide® SnugFit 35 DLX Infant Car Seat is perfect for your tiniest traveler. This car seat prioritizes rear-facing safety with its innovative Anti-Rebound Bar, minimizing seat rotation and protecting your infant in case of impact. Designed for comfort and ease of installation, it features an adjustable base with multiple recline positions, Graco's exclusive Snuglock™ Technology that provides a secure and confident installation in less than a minute and a Rapid Remove cover, making seat cleanup even easier.

These options are all available at GracoBaby.com, Amazon, Target and Walmart stores nationwide.

Safety and Innovation You Can Trust

Want to learn more about the additional safety features and testing that make Graco car seats the Safest Place Outside Your Arms™? Head over to their website at GracoBaby.com/Safety for all the details.

