U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Tent Type (Hard-shell, Soft-shell), By Capacity (2 Person, 3 Person), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. rooftop tent market size is estimated to reach USD 286.71 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0%

The internet is essential in increasing the demand for camping equipment in the U.S. The e-commerce sector is growing, which makes it easier for customers to choose and purchase rooftop tents from online sites or applications like Amazon, E-bay, etc. This saves customers' time and enables them to take advantage of numerous discounts to reduce costs.

The majority of online shopping outlets rely on social media networks to spread the word about campgrounds. To inform users of new camping areas, numerous smartphone applications, including POCKET, CampFone, Woodall's, iCamp, and MapMyHike, were released. In addition, social media enables customers to learn enough facts about a product's capabilities before making a purchase.



The rising popularity of adventure tourism and the simplicity of setup are driving the market for rooftop tents in the U.S. The demand for the product has benefited from the recent rapid growth of adventure tourism, particularly in the U.S. The market for U.S. rooftop tent is driven by rising interest in outdoor activities and is anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period. The need for comfortable and luxurious rooftop tents is growing because camping is typically done outside of cities where access to essential utilities like internet, electricity, and other amenities is limited. Rooftop tents are convenient, secure, cozy, and dry.



Governments worldwide promote tourism involving extreme sports, like camping, which assists in the growth of the global market for camping tents. Adventure tourism has recently increased, especially in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, which is helping boost demand for camping tents. A survey conducted by the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) revealed that in 2020, more people chose adventure travel programs, which fueled the growth of the camping tent business. People across the U.S. realize the advantages of engaging in outdoor and leisure activities; hence, they spend more time camping each year. Such individuals' propensity for outdoor recreation fuels the development of rooftop tents.



North America is one of the most important markets for the U.S. Rooftop Tent. As the majority of the top vendors in the sector are based here, the U.S. enjoys an advantage in terms of innovation. A suitable atmosphere for market sellers to increase their presence in the area is being created by the regional government's promotion of extreme sports, camping, and many other activities. Owing to the possibility of expansion, companies use merger and acquisition strategies to expand their presence there. For instance, In February 2021, The Wheel Group acquired Tuff Stuff Overland, a platform for direct-to-consumer online sales of outdoor gear products. The business sells outdoor overland equipment, such as rooftop tents, truck bed racks, awnings, and related accessories.



U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Report Highlights

Automotive rooftop tents have grown in popularity as a low-cost alternative to recreational vehicles and a slightly more elegant way to camp. The most appealing aspects of rooftop tents are their ease of erecting and the way they support the inhabitants off the ground.

The commercial rooftop tent market is influenced by several factors, including the growth of the outdoor recreation industry and the increasing popularity of adventure tourism.

The rise in e-commerce makes it easier for customers to purchase these products online, fostering market growth.

The 2-person and 3-person tents are usually hard-shell tents. With the growing demand for hard-shell tents, the demand for smaller tents is also expected to expand significantly.

Customizing product offerings to cater to specific regional preferences, climates, and outdoor landscapes helps capitalize on local market opportunities and drive market penetration.

Companies Featured

23Zero

Alu-Cab

Body Armor 4x4

Cascadia Vehicle Tents

Freespirit Recreation

Front Runner Outfitters

iKamper USA, Inc.

Smittybilt Inc.

Roofnest Ltd

Tuff Stuff Overland

Thule Group

Overland Vehicle Systems

James Baroud

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $167.88 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $286.71 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Impact Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Impact Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Opportunities

3.4. U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Rooftop Tent Market: Tent Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Rooftop Tent Market: Tent Type Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Hard Shell

4.4. Soft Shell



Chapter 5. U.S. Rooftop Tent Market: Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Rooftop Tent Market: Capacity Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. 2 Person

5.4. 3 Person

5.5. 4 Person

5.6. 5 Person



Chapter 6. U.S. Rooftop Tent Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Rooftop Tent Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Personal

6.4. Commercial



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Positioning

7.4. Company Market Share Analysis

7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.6. Strategy Mapping

7.6.1. Expansion

7.6.2. Mergers & Acquisition

7.6.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.6.4. New Product Launches

7.7. Company Profiles

7.7.1. Participant's Overview

7.7.2. Financial Performance

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr4nn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment