U.S. Humidifiers Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report 2024: A $2.02 Billion Industry by 2030 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and New Product Launches

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Humidifiers Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Heated Humidifiers, Passover Humidifiers), End-use (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. humidifiers market size is expected to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 7.73%. The market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, a growing geriatric population, new product launches by market players, and a supportive regulatory environment.







The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases significantly drives the demand for therapeutic respiratory devices and associated accessories, including humidifiers. According to the American Lung Association's 2022 data, approximately 11.7 million people were diagnosed with COPD in the U.S., making it the third leading cause of death in the country. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that by 2030, the four main potentially fatal respiratory diseases-lung cancer, tuberculosis, COPD, and pneumonia-will account for roughly one in five deaths globally.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates therapeutic humidifiers for respiratory therapy or other medical purposes. These devices add water vapor to breathing gases, which the patient breathes during normal respiration. According to the CFR-Code of Federal Regulation, therapeutic humidifiers for home use are classified as Class I (general controls) and are exempt from premarket notification procedures subject to the limitations in 868.9.

Maintaining indoor relative humidity within the range of 30% to 60% is suggested by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) to promote health and ensure comfort. In 2017, a new regulation on hospital humidification allowed the use of adiabatic humidifiers, which has significantly impacted energy consumption. These regulations are expected to positively impact the market growth over a forecast period.



Moreover, the market players are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market and get a competitive edge over other market players. For instance, in August 2022, TruSens launched a new series of high-performance humidifiers, which includes two models - N-300 and N-200.

These models feature an improved and long-lasting water softening & demineralizing filter, resulting in reduced mineral accumulation and white dust formation. Both models come equipped with TruSens' exclusive SensorPod technology, which acts as a remote control & humidity monitor. The availability of these technologically advanced products are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



U.S. Humidifiers Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the market is segmented into heated humidifiers, adiabatic humidifiers, bubble humidifiers, and passover humidifiers. The heated humidifiers segment held the largest revenue share of 35.6% in 2023. This is attributable to ability to deliver optimal humidity levels and enhanced comfort during respiratory therapy.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals outpatient facilities and homecare. Hospitals dominated the market with a revenue share of 55.6% in 2023 owing to their high demand in hospitals to relative humidity. The outpatient facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Featured

Medtronic

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

ResMed

Drive DeVilbiss International

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Teleflex Incorporated

Vapotherm

Precision Medical, Inc.

Hamilton Medical

Ace-medical

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A.

Condair Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Humidifiers Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Analysis

3.2.1. User Perspective Analysis

3.2.2. Key End Users

3.3. Technology Outlook

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.5.1.1. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases & growing geriatric population

3.5.1.2. Supportive regulatory updates and new product launches

3.5.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1. High cost associated with the use of humidifiers

3.5.2.2. Health issues arising due to lack of maintenance or technical problems

3.5.3. Industry Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

3.6. U.S. Humidifiers Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis in the U.S. Humidifiers Industry

3.8. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 4. U.S. Humidifiers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. U.S. Humidifiers Market: By Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Heated Humidifiers

4.5.1. Heated Humidifiers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Integrated or Built-in

4.5.3. Standalone

4.6. Adiabatic humidifiers (High-pressure & ultrasonic)

4.7. Bubble Humidifier

4.8. Passover Humidifiers



Chapter 5. U.S. Humidifiers Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. U.S. Humidifiers Market: By End-use, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Hospitals

5.6. Outpatient Facilities

5.7. Home Care



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Market Share Analysis

6.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.5. Strategy Mapping

6.5.1. Expansion

6.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

6.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

6.5.4. New Product Launches

6.5.5. Research And Development

6.6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr2voa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment