|Series
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|09/11/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,027
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|102.710
|/
|6.640
|Total Number of Bids Received
|10
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,627
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|102.710
|/
|6.640
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|103.150
|/
|6.590
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|102.710
|/
|6.640
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|103.008
|/
|6.610
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|103.150
|/
|6.590
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|102.300
|/
|6.700
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|102.931
|/
|6.620
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management