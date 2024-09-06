Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 09/11/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,027
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 102.710/6.640
Total Number of Bids Received 10
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,627
Total Number of Successful Bids 6
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 6
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 102.710/6.640
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 103.150/6.590
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 102.710/6.640
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 103.008/6.610
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 103.150/6.590
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 102.300/6.700
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 102.931/6.620
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.20