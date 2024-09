Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report, Q3 2024 Edition Now Available

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Valeo 2021 - 2024 Canada Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of law firms in Canada - The Canada 7 and others, US AMLAW 200 and US non-AMLAW by overall and individual practice areas (all litigation and transactional practices).

The report gives users real-time insight into rate changes and trends from for year to year. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.

Average hourly rates are denominated in USD. If the original rates were denominated in CAD, then they have been converted to USD.

Key Topics Covered:

Valeo 2024 Canada Report

Valeo Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms

1.1 Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated

1.2 Overall Rates by Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP

Goodmans, LLP

McCarthy Tetrault LLP

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Stikeman Elliott LLP

Torys, LLP

Aird & Berlis LLP

Bennett Jones LLP

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Chaitons LLP

Deeth Williams Wall LLP

Fasken

Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP

Gowling WLG

Lawson Lundell LLP

McInnes Cooper

McMillan LLP

Miller Thomson LLP

Minden Gross LLP

MLT Aikins LLP

Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.

Stewart McKelvey

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP

Wickwire Holm

1.3 City Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Calgary Montreal Quebec City Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP Toronto

Goodmans, LLP Ottawa Toronto

McCarthy Tetrault LLP Calgary Montreal Quebec City Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Montreal Toronto

Stikeman Elliott LLP Montreal Ottawa Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Torys, LLP Calgary Montreal Toronto

Aird & Berlis LLP Toronto

Bennett Jones LLP Calgary Montreal Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Calgary Montreal Ottawa Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP Calgary Montreal Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Chaitons LLP Toronto

Deeth Williams Wall LLP Toronto

Fasken Montreal Ottawa Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP Toronto

Gowling WLG Calgary Hamilton Kitchener Montreal Ottawa Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Lawson Lundell LLP Vancouver (Canada)

McInnes Cooper St. John's

McMillan LLP Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Miller Thomson LLP Calgary Edmonton Kitchener Montreal Saskatoon Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Minden Gross LLP Toronto

MLT Aikins LLP Toronto

Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L. Montreal

Stewart McKelvey St. John's

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP Toronto

Wickwire Holm Halifax



1.4 Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Class Action Commercial Litigation Energy Environmental Finance Intellectual Property Mergers & Acquisitions Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Real Estate Tax Trademark

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP Alternative Dispute Resolution Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Environmental Finance Mergers & Acquisitions

Goodmans, LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Healthcare Intellectual Property Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Research Support Securities Tax

McCarthy Tetrault LLP Alternative Dispute Resolution Antitrust Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Compensation/Executive Compensation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Equities Finance Franchise & Distribution Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Prosecution Public Sector Finance General Counsel Real Estate Regulatory Securities Tax Transportation

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Finance Labor & Employment Litigation Support Services Mergers & Acquisitions Public Sector General Counsel Real Estate Tax

Stikeman Elliott LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Class Action Commercial Litigation Communications Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Energy Environmental Finance Intellectual Property International Investment Management Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Public Sector Tax Counsel Real Estate Securities Tax Transactional

Torys, LLP Advisory Alternative Dispute Resolution Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Compliance & Correction Copyright Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Environmental Estate Planning & Administration Finance Food & Alcohol Industry Insurance International Litigation Support Services Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Pension & Welfare Private Equity Real Estate Regulatory Securities Tax

Aird & Berlis LLP Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Real Estate Tax

Bennett Jones LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Finance International Trade Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Finance Forensics Healthcare Insurance Labor & Employment Land Use, Zoning, & Development Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax Transportation

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP Antitrust Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Class Action Commercial Litigation Constitutional Law Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Education Entertainment Finance Franchise & Distribution Insurance Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Securities Tax Technology including Emerging Technology

Chaitons LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Deeth Williams Wall LLP Healthcare Fasken Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Class Action Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Creditor Rights Finance Intellectual Property International Labor & Employment Real Estate Securities Tax Technology including Emerging Technology Telecommunications

Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Real Estate Gowling WLG Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Corporate Governance Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities eMatters Energy Environmental Finance Healthcare Insurance Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Land Use, Zoning, & Development Patent Pension & Welfare Public Sector Municipal Counsel Real Estate Tax White Collar Criminal Defense

Lawson Lundell LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities McInnes Cooper Class Action

McMillan LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Insurance Intellectual Property Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax

Miller Thomson LLP Alternative Dispute Resolution Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Communications Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Cyber Security Environmental Finance Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax

Minden Gross LLP Commercial Litigation Finance

MLT Aikins LLP Finance Real Estate

Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L. Patent Stewart McKelvey Administrative Class Action Finance

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP Alternative Dispute Resolution Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance

Wickwire Holm Alternative Dispute Resolution Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Insurance



1.5 Overall City Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms

Calgary

Edmonton

Halifax

Hamilton

Kitchener

Montreal

Ottawa

Quebec City

Saskatoon

St. John's

Toronto

Vancouver (Canada)

1.6 Overall Practice Area Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms

Administrative

Advisory

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Antitrust

Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization

Capital Markets

Class Action

Commercial Litigation

Communications

Compensation/Executive Compensation

Compliance & Correction

Constitutional Law

Copyright

Corporate Governance

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Creditor Rights

Cyber Security

Education

eMatters

Employee Benefits

Energy

Entertainment

Environmental

Equities

Estate Planning & Administration

Finance

Food & Alcohol Industry

Forensics

Franchise & Distribution

Healthcare

Insurance

Intellectual Property

International

International Trade

Investment Management

Labor & Employment

Land Use, Zoning, & Development

Litigation Support Services

Mergers & Acquisitions

Patent

Patent Prosecution

Pension & Welfare

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Private Equity

Public Sector Finance General Counsel

Public Sector General Counsel

Public Sector Municipal Counsel

Public Sector Tax Counsel

Real Estate

Regulatory

Research Support

Securities

Tax

Technology including Emerging Technology

Telecommunications

Trademark

Transactional

Transportation

White Collar Criminal Defense

Section 2: Rates for Large US Law Firms

2.1 Large US Law Firms Consolidated

2.2 Overall Rates by Individual Large US Law Firm

#1 Kirkland & Ellis LLP

#2 Latham & Watkins LLP

#3 DLA Piper LLP (US)

#4 Baker McKenzie

#5 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

#6 Sidley Austin LLP

#7 White & Case LLP

#11 Jones Day

#16 Norton Rose Fulbright

#22 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

#23 Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

#26 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

#31 Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

#35 Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

#38 Morrison & Foerster LLP

#39 Proskauer Rose LLP

#40 Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

#43 Squire Patton Boggs

#45 Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

#57 Vinson & Elkins LLP

#58 Shearman & Sterling LLP

#74 Cozen O'Connor

#99 Lowenstein Sandler PC

#116 Dickinson Wright PLLC

#124 Kutak Rock LLP

#145 Wiley Rein LLP

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Dentons

EY Law LLP

KPMG International Limited

Kroll Inc. - Kroll Associates, Inc.

Miller, Canfield, Paddock, and Stone, P.L.C.

2.3 City Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms

#1 Kirkland & Ellis LLP Quebec City Toronto

#2 Latham & Watkins LLP Toronto

#3 DLA Piper LLP (US) Calgary Ottawa Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

#4 Baker McKenzie Toronto

#5 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Toronto

#6 Sidley Austin LLP Toronto

#7 White & Case LLP Montreal Toronto

#11 Jones Day Calgary Toronto

#16 Norton Rose Fulbright Montreal Ottawa Toronto

#22 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Calgary Toronto

#23 Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Toronto

#26 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Ottawa

#31 Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Toronto

#35 Debevoise & Plimpton LLP Vancouver (Canada)

#38 Morrison & Foerster LLP Montreal

#39 Proskauer Rose LLP Toronto

#40 Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Toronto

#43 Squire Patton Boggs Toronto

#45 Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP Toronto

#57 Vinson & Elkins LLP Vancouver (Canada)

#58 Shearman & Sterling LLP Toronto

#74 Cozen O'Connor Toronto

#99 Lowenstein Sandler PC Toronto

#116 Dickinson Wright PLLC Toronto

#124 Kutak Rock LLP Vancouver (Canada)

#145 Wiley Rein LLP Toronto

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Edmonton Halifax Montreal Quebec City Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Dentons Calgary Montreal Ottawa Toronto Vancouver (Canada) EY Law LLP Vancouver (Canada)

KPMG International Limited Calgary Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Kroll Inc. - Kroll Associates, Inc. Toronto

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. Windsor



2.4 Practice Area Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms

#1 Kirkland & Ellis LLP Finance

#2 Latham & Watkins LLP Data Management/Analysis

#3 DLA Piper LLP (US) Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Communications Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance

#4 Baker McKenzie Administrative Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Intellectual Property International Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Tax

#5 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance

#6 Sidley Austin LLP Commercial Litigation

#7 White & Case LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Finance

#11 Jones Day Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Real Estate

#16 Norton Rose Fulbright Alternative Dispute Resolution Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Environmental Estate Planning & Administration Finance International Trade Regulatory Transportation

#22 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance

#23 Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#26 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Commercial Litigation

#31 Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#35 Debevoise & Plimpton LLP Commercial Litigation

#38 Morrison & Foerster LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization

#39 Proskauer Rose LLP Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#40 Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization

#43 Squire Patton Boggs Commercial Litigation

#45 Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization

#57 Vinson & Elkins LLP Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#58 Shearman & Sterling LLP Commercial Litigation

#74 Cozen O'Connor International

#99 Lowenstein Sandler PC Labor & Employment

#116 Dickinson Wright PLLC Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Insurance

#124 Kutak Rock LLP Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#145 Wiley Rein LLP Securities

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Administrative Support Finance Tax Trade Secret

Dentons Alternative Dispute Resolution Aviation/Aerospace Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Compensation/Executive Compensation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Data Privacy & Data Security Employee Benefits Environmental Finance Fraud Immigration, Naturalization, Residency Intellectual Property International Investment Management Labor & Employment Real Estate Regulatory Tax Technology including Emerging Technology

EY Law LLP Immigration, Naturalization, Residency

KPMG International Limited Advisory Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Billing/Costs Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Tax

Kroll Inc. - Kroll Associates, Inc. Cyber Security Finance Investigations Support

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate



2.5 Overall City Rates for Large US Law Firms

Calgary

Edmonton

Halifax

Montreal

Ottawa

Quebec City

Toronto

Vancouver (Canada)

Windsor

2.6 Overall Practice Area Rates for Large US Law Firms

Administrative

Administrative Support

Advisory

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Aviation/Aerospace

Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization

Billing/Costs

Commercial Litigation

Communications

Compensation/Executive Compensation

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Cyber Security

Data Management/Analysis

Data Privacy & Data Security

Employee Benefits

Environmental

Estate Planning & Administration

Finance

Fraud

Immigration, Naturalization, Residency

Insurance

Intellectual Property

International

International Trade

Investigations Support

Investment Management

Labor & Employment

Mergers & Acquisitions

Real Estate

Regulatory

Securities

Tax

Technology including Emerging Technology

Trade Secret

Transportation

