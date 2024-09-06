Orkes To Showcase Workflow Orchestration at Gartner Global Conferences and Drive Industry Adoption of New Category of Tools

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orkes , a provider of advanced microservices orchestration tools, today announced it will elevate its global presence with its participation in two major Gartner conferences to help define the future of workflow orchestration and drive industry advancements in cloud and AI use.



Orkes is working to create a new category in workflow orchestration and establish a dedicated Gartner Quadrant to address the shifting needs of the industry. Orkes Conductor is a platform for building distributed applications and AI agents that allows developers to build highly scalable, resilient applications and agents by orchestrating their code, microservices and eventing systems. Conductor addresses the growing need for tailored solutions that enhance how developers design, code, and manage workflows with its flexible orchestration tools. This initiative is designed to help businesses to scale more effectively while minimizing disruptions.

The company will participate at the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit and the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2024 Conference , both pivotal platforms where industry leaders will discuss the future of software engineering, application innovation and generative AI. Orkes will contribute strategic insights and practical advice while navigating emerging trends and technologies for enterprise and mid-sized companies.

"Orkes is actively shaping new market categories with our Conductor platform," said Jeu George, CEO and co-founder of Orkes. "Our solutions are crucial for businesses managing complex workflows and AI integrations. As we participate in these global conferences, we see increased global adoption and significant interest from major enterprises relying on Orkes for effective orchestration and operational efficiency."

At the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit in London, UK, on September 9-10, 2024, find Orkes at Booth 503. Join their session, "Integrate AI into Apps with Netflix Conductor," on September 10, from 1:30 PM to 1:50 PM BST.

Orkes will also be at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2024 in Queensland, Australia, on September 9-11, 2024, at Booth 1016.

Orkes is the fastest way to scale distributed systems across microservices, APIs, AI models, and event-driven architectures for any language, framework, and level of complexity. Founded in 2021 by seasoned product and engineering leaders from Google, Netflix, AWS, and Microsoft, Orkes provides an enterprise-grade, cloud-hosted version of the popular Conductor open-source platform used by Fortune 100 companies and international corporations. Backed by Battery Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures US, the company is headquartered in Cupertino, CA. Learn more at www.orkes.io .

